The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (4/6-4/7)

All of them are new construction.

Bethesda

Where: 7204 Marbury Rd., Bethesda

How much: $2,150,000

When: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from 2 PM to 4 PM

Why: The nearly 6,000-square-foot house has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, plus a huge kitchen and a wet bar in the rec room on the lower level.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1327 D St. SE

How much: $1,749,900

When: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from 12 PM to 4 PM

Why: This three-level townhouse has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a rooftop deck, and its own elevator.

Falls Church

Where: 6524 32nd St., Falls Church

How much: $1,499,900

When: Sunday, April 7 from 2 PM to 4 PM

Why: The brand new Craftsman has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and a spacious master suite with a private balcony.

Brightwood

Where: 714 Madison St NW, Unit A

How much: $649,000

When: Sunday, April 7 from 1 PM to 4 PM

Why: This modern two-level condo has a fenced backyard, off-street parking, three beds, two-and-a-half baths, and custom kitchen cabinetry.

Takoma

Where: 7217 Georgia Ave. NW, Unit A

How much: $389,900

When: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from 1 PM to 3 PM

Why: The two-level condo is right near the massive, planned Walter Reed redevelopment. It has one bedroom and bathroom, plus a den.