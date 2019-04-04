THURSDAY, APRIL 4

BOOKS Psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb breaks down the stigma of seeing a therapist in her new book, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, sharing her experiences as a clinician—and patient herself. Gottlieb, who also writes the “Dear Therapist” column for The Atlantic, will speak about her book and her observations on humanity at Sixth & I with NPR Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon. Book signing to follow. $15 (ticket) or $30 (ticket plus book), 7 PM.

COMEDY New York-based comic Tim Dillon is spending the weekend at the DC Improv; in addition to his Comedy Central and Netflix specials, he also dishes out commentary on people and politics on his podcast “Tim Dillon is Going to Hell.” Through April 6. $17-$20.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

CARS Daydreaming about a new whip? Head over to the Washington Auto Show at the Washington Convention Center to see over 600 vehicles on display from more than 30 automakers. There will also be four different indoor test drive areas as well as guest appearances from Ryan Kerrigan (4/9), Wayne Rooney (4/10), and Sean Doolittle (4/11). Through April 14. $12.

THEATRE The Tony-nominated play Junk is inspired by the 1980s financial world that thrived on junk bonds. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar (Disgraced), it follows a businessman who plots a hostile takeover of a family-owned business, trying to make a deal at any cost. (Note that the production includes haze, profanity, and a gunshot). At Arena Stage through May 5. $41-$95.

GAMING George Mason is hosting an all-day gaming convention, GAMEmason, at its Center for the Arts. Watch all-day Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. tournaments, check out panels and Q&As, and meet folks in the gaming industry like voice actor David Hayter and game developer John Romero. $20 for General Admission or $40 for VIP, 11:15 AM.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

COOKING Learn French cooking from chef Gérard Pangaud at the Hill Center. In this demonstration class, the two-star Michelin chef will show you how to prepare a three-course dinner featuring cassolette of snails, scallops in vegetable broth, and oeufs au lait (eggs with milk). The course will also include two selections of paired wine. $95, 10 AM.

ART The American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center has a quintet(!) of new exhibits opening on Saturday, with an opening reception to highlight all five. “Forward Press: 21st Century Printmaking” features ten different artists who use hand-printed or digital techniques. Three artist exhibits are on display as well: the abstract work of former Smithsonian Institution exhibit designer Kenneth Victor Young, the paintings of Eduardo Carrillo, and the bronze sculptures of Squire Broel. Finally, “Peripheral Visions” focuses on the work of first-year studio MFA students. If this is all too much to take in on your own, stop by the opening reception on Saturday night or just hear a gallery talk about “Forward Press” from curator Susan Goldman and the artists. Gallery Talk: Free, 5 PM. Opening Reception: Free, 6-9 PM. Peripheral Visions: Through April 24. Kenneth Victor Young & Eduardo Carrillo: Through May 26. Forward Press & Squire Broel: Through August 11.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

THEATRE In conjunction with its production of Native Son, Mosaic Theatre presents Les Deux Noirs: Notes on Notes of A Native Son at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The play imagines a meeting between Native Son author Richard Wright and activist James Baldwin in a 1953 Parisian cafe, exploring the confrontation between Baldwin’s critique of the novel and Wright’s response. Through April 27. $10-$65 (4/7 is Pay-What-You-Can).

MINDFULNESS The National Bonsai Foundation (located on the grounds of the US National Arboretum) is launching a Spring Mindfulness Series that includes yoga, Tai Chi, meditation, and forest bathing. Embrace these courses of renewal among the bonsai trees starting with a Tai Chi class on April 7th. Classes range from $15 to $35.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor” closes 4/7 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.