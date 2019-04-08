Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 8-14

Monday

Meet up at Vienna’s Caboose Tavern to run or walk three-to-five miles with the Grassroots Fitness and DC Capital Striders Running Group crews. You’ll break into pace groups before you hit the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, and stick around after for some brews. Plan to meet at 6:30 PM before taking off a few minutes later.

520 Mill St. NE, Vienna

Tuesday

Okay, so this isn’t technically a workout class, but it’s still pretty important. The 14th Street Pacers Running will host free injury screenings tonight. For 15 minutes, you’ll get a one-on-one consultation with a physical therapist where you can have any injuries checked out or get stretching tips. Swing by between 6 to 7 PM.

1821 14th St. NW

Wednesday

DC Bike Party hosts monthly rides around the city, and it’s kicking off its new season with a cherry blossom-themed ride. It’s highly encouraged that you partake in the theme, so throw on your pink bike shorts and slap some faux blooms on your helmet. The ride’s soundtrack will be provided by Sound Bike DC, which is pretty much just as it sounds: a bike outfitted with two huge speakers. The crew will depart from Dupont Circle at 8 PM.

Dupont Circle

Thursday

The Downtown DC BID is hosting a cherry blossom extravaganza this evening at Freedom Plaza. You’ll start the night with a one-hour yoga flow led by Daybreaker’s Atticus Mooney, after which a DJ will take over for a two-hour dance party. There will be body paint, bubble arts, and healthy beverages by Khamsa Tonic & Elixir. Yoga starts at 5:30 PM, and the dance party is from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

1455 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Saturday

The 14th Street Lululemon will host a yoga class that’s all about strengthening your core, with some squats and cardio thrown in for good measure. Bring your own mat, and there will be snacks after class provided by Berg Bites and 2Betties.

1925 14th St. NW

Sunday

Capitol Hill Outfitters is hosting a day hike in Virginia’s Prince William Forest. It’s a family-friendly affair, and they’ll provide the guides and maps—just bring yourself and some snacks and water. If you need a ride out there, they can arrange that, too. Meet at the visitor center at 1 PM.

18170 Park Entrance Rd., Triangle

