SweatCon Rally, a Boutique Fitness Studio Crawl, Will Host Its Second-Annual DC Event Next Month

If you missed SweatCon Rally last year, don’t worry: It’s coming back again.

The boutique fitness studio crawl (like a bar crawl, except sober and a lot better for you) will host its second-annual DC event May 18.

Here’s how it works: That morning, participants will meet at the 880 P apartment building’s rooftop for a kick-off party, complete with all the perks your fitness-loving heart desires. Think a juice bar, DJ, photo booth, a hair braiding station, and a grab-bag filled with goods from brands like Vita Coco, Sweetgreen, and Living Proof.

When you register for the event, you can choose between six local neighborhoods in which to studio hop (and for the first time, Clarendon is in the mix). You’ll be in a group of about 20-to-40 people, and a team captain will lead you to your selected neighborhood. There, you’ll hit three different studios for 30 minutes each.

The goal is to try new spots and challenge yourself while in a welcoming environment, says Tori Scott, the founder of fitness studio-reviewing site Sweat Concierge, which hosts the affair.

“The event has become a safe space to try the boutique fitness scene. A lot of the participants have never been to these studios before,” she says. “It’s the feeling of you’re all in this together.”

And with a solid mix of cardio, strength, and yoga and barre workouts in each neighborhood, it’s likely you’ll find one thing (or two! or three!) that really resonates.

“Our belief is that there’s something out there for everyone,” says Scott. “Our mission is to match people up with the studio that’s best for them.”

Early bird tickets for SweatCon Rally go on sale today at 12 PM and are $60. Regular ticket pricing kicks in April 29 and is $75. You can buy tickets here.

Here is the studio line-up by neighborhood:

Dupont Circle

FlyFit at FlyWheel Sports

Solidcore

CorePower Yoga

Logan Circle

Zengo Cycle

Flow Yoga Center

Barre3

Downtown

FlyWheel

CorePower Yoga

Orangetheory Fitness

14th Street

Elevate Interval Fitness

SweatBox DC

YogaWorks

NoMa

CycleBar

NuBoxx

Barre3

Clarendon

Madabolic Fitness Training

Pure Barre

UFC Gym

