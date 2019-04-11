The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (4/13-4/14)

Arlington

Where: 2408 16th St N, Arlington

How much: $2,190,000

When: Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 1 PM to 3PM

Why: The three-year-old house is a quick walk to both Metro and Whole Foods, plus it comes with a contemporary open floor plan, five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, and a two-car garage.

Logan Circle

Where: 1411 N St. NW, #4

How much: $1,399,000

When: Sunday, April 14 from 1 PM to 4 PM

Why: Spread across three levels, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condo looks more like a townhouse. It comes with a top-of-the-line kitchen, private balconies off the bedrooms, and a roof deck.

Randle Highlands

Where: 2334 R St. SE

How much: $769,500

When: Sunday, April 14 from 1 PM to 3PM

Why: The Colonial was renovated this year and comes with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a fireplace, and a large deck overlooking the backyard.

Hyattsville

Where: 5707 42nd Ave., Hyattsville

How much: $699,900

When: Saturday, April 13 from 12PM to 3PM and Sunday, April 14 from 1 PM to 4 PM

Why: Walkable to downtown Hyattsville, this contemporary Craftsman has six bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathroom, plus a fireplace, front porch, deck, and backyard.

Adams Morgan

Where: 1860 Wyoming Ave. Nw, #5

How much: $339,900

When: Saturday, April 13 from 2 PM to 4 PM

Why: The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has lots of light, a recently renovated kitchen, and charming details such as exposed brick and original hardwood floors.