5 of Our Favorite Happy Hours Around DC

For the Cocktail Aficionado

The place: The Royal in LeDroit Park (501 Florida Ave., NW).

The deal: Eight $7 cocktails to choose from, plus $7 wine and $3 Miller High Life.

The hours: Monday noon to 7, Tuesday through Sunday 3 to 7 (plus Friday and Saturday 11 pm to closing).

For the Beer-Pounder

The place: DC Reynolds in Petworth (3628 Georgia Ave., NW).

The deal: All drinks are buy-one-get-one-free.

The hours: Monday through Saturday 5 to 9.

For the Hooky-Player

The place: Joe’s Prime Seafood, Steak & Stone Crab in downtown DC (750 15th St., NW).

The deal: Half-price oysters, lots of discounted snacks ($2.95 to $4.95), half-price draft beer and wine by the glass, and nine half-price cocktails.

The hours: Daily 2:30 to 6:30.

For the Night Owl

The place: Clyde’s (multiple area locations).

The deal: Half-price raw-bar selections, plus other late-night discounts and drink specials, depending on location.

The hours: Vary by location.

For the Dinner-Skipper

The place: Ambar in Clarendon and Capitol Hill (2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 523 Eighth St., SE).

The deal: An extensive list of $5 Balkan small plates plus beers, glasses of wine, and cocktails.

The hours: Monday through Friday 4 to 7.

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

