Washingtonian Today: Georgetown Students Say Yes to Reparations

Georgetown University students yesterday voted in favor of a fee that would benefit the descendants of the 272 enslaved people sold by the Maryland Society of Jesus in 1838. If the university approves the fee, which would be collected each semester, it would be the first such reparation policy at the university level—and, as Georgetown student Jesús A. Rodríguez writes in Politico, it comes at a time “when the conversation about America’s racial reckoning has suddenly emerged as a subject many progressives are using to winnow the sprawling field of Democrats in the 2020 presidential campaign.” Georgetown newspaper The Hoya reports that the referendum vote occasioned the “highest turnout in recorded student government electoral history.” The university’s response to the referendum said the vote provided “valuable insight into student perspectives” but did not specify what next steps, if any, it plans to take.

Tonight, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC, will host its annual gala at the ritzy InterContinental Hotel at the Wharf. The large fundraising event is co-chaired by Dorothy McAuliffe, the former first lady of Virginia who was recently a politics fellow at Georgetown. After the gala, there will be an afterparty on the roof to honor reproductive rights advocates Michelle Kinsey Bruns, Renee Bracey Sherman, and Becca Rea-Holloway.

On Monday, presidential hopeful Andrew Yang plans to stop by the Lincoln Memorial for his “Humanity First Tour.” The event page is quite vague. Will there be a Q&A? Not sure. Will Yang bring out any guests? Unclear. Still, there’s an Eventbrite page to RSVP. But remember, the Mall is a public space! You could probably just jog up to the festivities. According to Facebook, 644 individuals indicated they were attending.

• The New Yorker in me is elated—a new bagel spot is coming to Mount Vernon Square. I don’t care if you get it bread-sliced.

• Here are five bars we like to get…fun…at at discounted prices. AKA here are our favorite happy hour deals around town.

• A new Hong Kong-style restaurant wants to bring the island cuisine to Columbia Heights.

• Celebrate Easter next weekend at any of these restaurants serving delicious holiday brunch.

• Here are ten fun food events this weekend.

• Feel good about a spin class that donates money to charity as you sweat.

• Forget about those cherry blossom trees. Bluebells are at peak bloom at Bull Run. Rev up those Instagram machines!

PARTY Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the release of David Bowie’s song “Space Oddity” with a Brightest Young Things party at the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum. Dubbed “Space Oddity: Ground Control to Major Party,” the event will honor Yuri’s Night (a celebration of humanity in space) and feature a Bowie drag revue, a live taping of the podcast AirSpace, and space talks in the Museum’s IMAX Theater. 21+ Only. $65, 8:30 PM.

• A must read Date Lab: “She’s a polyamorous Sunday school teacher. One of those things bothered her date.” (Washington Post Magazine)

