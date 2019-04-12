Food

5 of Our Favorite Happy Hours Around DC

It's 5 o'clock—or 2:30PM—somewhere.
Written by , and | Published on
Ambar. Photograph by Scott Suchman

For the Cocktail Aficionado

The place: The Royal in LeDroit Park (501 Florida Ave., NW).
The deal: Eight $7 cocktails to choose from, plus $7 wine and $3 Miller High Life.
The hours: Monday noon to 7, Tuesday through Sunday 3 to 7 (plus Friday and Saturday 11 pm to closing).

For the Beer-Pounder

The place: DC Reynolds in Petworth (3628 Georgia Ave., NW).
The deal: All drinks are buy-one-get-one-free.
The hours: Monday through Saturday 5 to 9.

For the Hooky-Player

The place: Joe’s Prime Seafood, Steak & Stone Crab in downtown DC (750 15th St., NW).
The deal: Half-price oysters, lots of discounted snacks ($2.95 to $4.95), half-price draft beer and wine by the glass, and nine half-price cocktails.
The hours: Daily 2:30 to 6:30.

For the Night Owl

The place: Clyde’s (multiple area locations).
The deal: Half-price raw-bar selections, plus other late-night discounts and drink specials, depending on location.
The hours: Vary by location.

For the Dinner-Skipper

The place: Ambar in Clarendon and Capitol Hill (2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 523 Eighth St., SE).
The deal: An extensive list of $5 Balkan small plates plus beers, glasses of wine, and cocktails.
The hours: Monday through Friday 4 to 7.

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.