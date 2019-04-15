Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 15-21

Monday

If you’re bored with your typical running routine, join DC Run Crew for its HIIT and Run get-togethers. Meet at Potomac River Running Store at 7 PM for a high-impact workout.

919 F St. NW

Tuesday

While not technically a workout class, this is still important if you’re training for a race. The Navy Yard Lululemon will have a lineup of running experts in the house to answer all your questions about training plans, running coaches, and finding the right race for you. Swing by at 6 PM.

300 Tingey St. SE, Suite 140

Thursday

Stomp is a percussive group that uses garbage cans, hubcaps, and other found objects as drums, and they’ll be at the National Theatre this month. To celebrate, head to DC Brau to take a Pound class. It blends cardio with the rhythm of playing the drums for a unique workout. Stick around after for a brew.

3178 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Suite B

Saturday

The District Triathlon crew will meet at Union Market for its biweekly run club. There will be an 8K group and a 10K group, and you’ll run through Northeast before grabbing coffee at the Village Cafe. Plan to meet at 8:45 AM and take off at 9 AM—all paces are welcome.

Union Market

Sunday

If you’re an experienced biker, check out The Bike Rack’s intermediate and advanced rides. Depending on your level, you’ll ride 40 or 60 miles with a crew, and those new to group riding are welcome, too. Meet at the shop at 8:30 AM to head out by 8:45 AM.

1412 Q St. NW

