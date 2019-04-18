Great Places to Live Around DC

The 100 Washington Zip codes where houses sell for the most, and a dozen of our favorite neighborhoods within them. Plus: What happened to Crystal City real estate after the big HQ2 announcement? And other intel.
-
In our Great Places to Live list, find the 100 Washington Zip codes where houses sell for the most, and some of our favorite neighborhoods within them.
-
Slower sales in ritzy suburbs means more huge houses are hitting the rental market.
-
After Amazon HQ2 was announced, a Crystal City real-estate agent says: "I was flooded with calls that next day. Probably 85 percent were Chinese."
-
"I would not have been able to purchase a house in the community that I’m in now without HPAP or the inclusionary zoning program."