May 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Peak Performance

Across

1. Tight, like a tightrope

5. As ___ as thieves (like close friends)

10. Greenish-blue

14. Italian bowling

19. Fearsome beast

20. Gas tested for in homes

21. Backstabbing character

22. Honolulu hello

23. *Annoyed date’s demand

25. Bouillabaisse, for example

26. Cottonmouth’s poison

27. Dec. 24 or 31

28. Shakers leader

29. Germantown’s___ Valley High School

31. Test taken by a future PhD

32. Great Giant

34. *Scenic routes, often

37. Dennis’s moniker

41. “Adam Raised a ___ ” (Springsteen song)

42. Ease, as a rainstorm

45. Valley of the Kings locale

46. Supreme being?

51. *With 91 across, range with a beautiful parkway

53. Speedy Jesse

55. Perennial French Open winner

56. Good surname for a tavern owner

57. Fogs

59. Can’t abide

61. Cartoon explorer

62. “Now I understand!”

63. Soothing spot

64. Overact

66. Where an ark got parked

68. *It joins the Potomac at Harpers Ferry

72. New York’s ___ Island Ferry

75. Kingdom

76. The S of SATC

77. Vance or VandeHei

80. Constellation whose brightest star is Vega

81. “Bon appétit!”

83. “No, you’re not!” retort

86. Come in second

87. Women’s hoops powerhouse

89. Birth city of Garth Brooks

91. *See 51 across

93. Kali and Calliope, for two

95. Sty occupants

97. Littlest in litters

98. Numbskull

99. Shoots for the stars

101. *It lost to “Wild, Wonderful” in a 2007 vote to become West Virginia’s state slogan

106. 3-D circle

110. Tell a cover story

111. Threats to the king

112. Involve

116. Popeyes piece

117. The U of UV

119. Oral history

120. Singer of a famous song about West Virginia; its lyrics provided this puzzle’s starred theme entries

122. He hit 61 homers in 1961

123. More than expected

124. Make one

125. ___ lane

126. “Move along!”

127. Pitcher’s statistic

128. 23andMe considerations

129. Abbr. in many job titles

Down

1. ___ pole (Northwest carving)

2. Plant from which tequila is made

3. TV character with the catchphrase “Did I do that?”

4. Driver’s peg

5. Thirty, in Montreal

6. ___ ’s Shoes (old Washington-area chain)

7. Show with Lionel Richie, for short

8. “Walk with me”

9. Patella

10. Tearjerker watcher’s need

11. Gobbled up

12. RE/MAX worker

13. Like all the letters in this clue except the first

14. Shepherdstown’s ___ Inn

15. “Bravo!”

16. ___ line (fun for tourists in the Caribbean)

17. Struck a ___ (resonated)

18. Big name in chair design

24. Cotton ___ (Salem witch-trials figure)

30. Color used in printer cartridges

33. Playful semiaquatic creature

35. One more than hepta-

36. How NORAD tracks Santa Claus

38. Middle of the road?

39. Dozen you can crack

40. Putin’s “no”

42. “Dancing Queen” quartet

43. Boring

44. Ambience

46. Murder by ___ (1976 whodunit parody)

47. Latin for “between”

48. Bloodhound’s clue

49. “Love Song” singer Bareilles

50. Bed board

52. Be about to happen

54. Existentialist’s question

58. Family cars

60. Get at a discount

63. That lady

65. Gretchen of Boardwalk Empire

67. T. ___ (Jurassic Park creature)

68. ___ reason (make sense)

69. Make points and counterpoints

70. Young and Simon, for two

71. Relationship problems

72. Hit hard

73. Toy company bought by Mattel in 1997

74. AL MVP of 2003, 2005, and 2007

77. Become a member of

78. Fails to be

79. Disaster area

82. “You’ll get in trouble if you don’t!”

84. Whitaker played him to a Best Actor Oscar

85. Art who caught 940 NFL passes

86. Guffaw

88. Informative half hour, maybe

90. Arthur of the court

92. Increase by 200 percent

94. Jedi’s archenemy

96. Red or white container

99. Program showers

100. Halves of 45s

101. Grads

102. Purple shade

103. Six-line system

104. Bacterium that can cause food poisoning

105. Ohio city

107. “___ has left the building”

108. Smells atrocious

109. Bird with fine plumes

113. “___ of the above”

114. Weak, as an excuse

115. Chips before hands

118. 2016 Olympics city, briefly

121. Org. for the Magic and the Wizards