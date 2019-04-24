Washingtonian Today: Trump’s Staff Won’t Get to Party With Journalists

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



White House staffers have to cancel their limos and party bus reservations—they won’t be going to prom this year. Nerd prom, that is: President Trump won’t allow members of his administration to attend this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. I spoke to several White House reporters weeks ago, and while many were split on whether Trump himself would be a welcome presence, nearly all found benefit in having his staff join in, mostly for networking (but, I suspect, also a little fun too). Still, I don’t suspect the lack of Trump-world people to change the mood so much: Out-of-town guests will probably be dazzled by seeing cable news anchors eat room temperature fish. I personally think that this might make the program (which, like the Oscars, is always an hour too long) a bit shorter. Less mingling. What are Trump and the “best people” doing instead? Throwing a rally, of course.

And maybe that rally will get him more Twitter followers? His 59.9M following isn’t up to his standards, at least, that’s what he reportedly told site CEO Jack Dorsey in a closed-door meeting yesterday. Look, while I vibe generally with the energy of complaining to a very high-ranking figure about something petty, I’m not so sure Dorsey is the salve to calm Trump’s growing list of online grievances.

Now, to locals toying with 2020 runs…establishment Republican and governor of Maryland Larry Hogan is seriously thinking about running for president, the Washington Post reports. Hogan criticized other Republicans for their silence following the release of the Mueller report. Speaking of Mueller: The special counsel is now monopolizing the top 3 spots on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

Audible’s audiobook of the report came together quickly—over one weekend, to be precise. We spoke to the narrators and found out how they recorded 19 hours and three minutes of audio with no prep work and little notice.

The Greek Deli will reopen today after a health inspection closed the downtown institution over a misunderstanding about the location of a bathroom.

Federalist Pig will roll out bigger, better smokers in its new Hyattsville location.

A new Burmese joint in Georgetown might be able to make fast-casual salads…fun? The impossible dream.

This body image coach eats chocolate for a snack , which means I can have a Kit Kat for lunch, right?

THEATER The Who’s Tommy is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the Kennedy Center is presenting a semi-staged version of the rock musical as part of its “Broadway Center Stage” series. This show about a deaf and blind kid who excels at pinball will star Casey Cott (Riverdale) with Christian Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights). Recommended for ages 14+. Through April 29. $69-$219.

Andrew Yang loves British alt-rock and new wave, which just might make him the presidential candidate with the coolest music taste . ( Jezebel )

Taffy Brodesser-Akner‏’s story about the culture of harassment at Sterling Jewelers is really an examination of the workplace garbage women must put up with in every industry. As she writes, accurately : “There is a precise algorithm that lives in the heart of every woman, one that alerts her when the injustice she is experiencing outweighs the joy.” ( New York Times )

