Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 6 – 12

Monday

Join DC Run Crew at the H Street Clean Eatz for the group’s “HIIT & Run” class. You’ll do a mixture of HIIT workouts and cardio, and all fitness levels are welcome. The class kicks off at 7 PM.

816 H Street NE.

Tuesday

Enjoy the spring weather with an outdoor pilates class at Pentagon Row. Just bring a mat and some water, and Club Pilates instructors will lead you through the workout. The class starts at 6 PM.

1101 S. Joyce St., Arlington

Wednesday

Meet up with a crew at Murphy’s in Alexandria to run a few miles before heading back to the pub for food and drink specials. Runners will meet at 7 PM.

713 King St., Alexandria

Thursday

The Georgetown Patagonia store will get a group together for a three-mile run around Theodore Roosevelt Park. After, everyone will head back to the store to watch three trail-running films, drink some beer, and eat pizza from Pizzeria Paradiso. Run starts at 6 PM, and films and food kick off at 7 PM.

3014 M St. NW

Saturday

Get in your morning workout at the 14th Street Lululemon. This “HIIT the Flow” class is a hybrid of yoga and high-intensity moves. Bring your own mat, and stick around after for post-class snacks and hydration from Lesser Evil and Motive Pure. Class starts at 9 AM.

1925 14th St. NW

Sunday

Another Lululemon-hosted event for you: The Navy Yard location will host a complimentary in-store yoga class starting at 10 AM. Bring your own water bottle and mat.

300 Tingey St. SE

