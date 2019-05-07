Does anyone want Kevin Plank’s house? The Under Armour CEO has been trying to unload his Georgetown home for more than a year. Its initial asking price: an eyebrow-raising $29.5 million. Even with a recent price drop, that’s above $2,000 a square foot—almost triple the median price-per-square-foot for a Georgetown abode. A quick look at the home’s recent history:

May 2013

The Baltimore-based Plank buys the 12,200-square-foot 34th Street residence—built in the early 1800s and later known as the Ambassador Bruce House—for $7.85 million.

2015

Plank overhauls the property with the help of Baltimore interior designer Patrick Sutton, adding a nearly $1-million, 22,000-pound marble grand staircase.

February 2018

That must have been a heck of a redecoration: Plank privately lists the home for $29.5 million—almost $22 million more than he paid for it.

March 2019

With no buyer after 12 months, Plank knocks millions off the price. Now the 14 bathrooms, whiskey cellar, and 34-foot ballroom will set you back only $24.5 million.

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

