News

Does Anyone Want Kevin Plank’s House?

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.

Does anyone want Kevin Plank’s house? The Under Armour CEO has been trying to unload his Georgetown home for more than a year. Its initial asking price: an eyebrow-raising $29.5 million. Even with a recent price drop, that’s above $2,000 a square foot—almost triple the median price-per-square-foot for a Georgetown abode. A quick look at the home’s recent history:

May 2013

The Baltimore-based Plank buys the 12,200-square-foot 34th Street residence—built in the early 1800s and later known as the Ambassador Bruce House—for $7.85 million.

2015

Plank overhauls the property with the help of Baltimore interior designer Patrick Sutton, adding a nearly $1-million, 22,000-pound marble grand staircase.

February 2018

That must have been a heck of a redecoration: Plank privately lists the home for $29.5 million—almost $22 million more than he paid for it.

March 2019

With no buyer after 12 months, Plank knocks millions off the price. Now the 14 bathrooms, whiskey cellar, and 34-foot ballroom will set you back only $24.5 million.

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.