Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 13 – 19

Monday, May 13

Okay, so this isn’t technically a workout class, but if you’re training for a marathon, check this out. REI will be at Caboose Commons in Fairfax to walk you through the training regimens, nutrition, and gear that will help you make it to 26.2 miles. The talk starts at 7 PM, but swing by early—happy hour is 3:30 to 6 PM.

2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax

Tuesday, May 14

Join two Equinox trainers for a rooftop HIIT class in the Mosaic District. You’ll meet on the roof of the Mom’s Organic Market parking garage at 6:30 PM, and you’ll need water and a mat.

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Wednesday, May 15

#WillRunForTacos! Join the Chaia team at its downtown location for a four-mile run through the National Mall. If you stick around to buy some tacos afterwards, you’ll get a free beer, hard cider, or glass of wine or sangria. The run kicks off at 6:30 PM.

615 I St. NW

Saturday, May 18

Calling all mamas: The Tysons Corner Lululemon is hosting a spin class at the Falls Church CycleBar for Mother’s Day. Shoes are provided, and the ride starts at 10 AM.

301 West Broad St., Falls Church

Sunday, May 19

Fitbit will host a workout in Navy Yard this morning complete with a live DJ. First up is a bodyweight bootcamp, after which you’ll be led through a yoga flow. The best part? One lucky guest will win a Fitbit. Bring a mat and show up at 10 AM.

355 Water St. SE

