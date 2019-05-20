Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 20 – 26

Monday, May 20

Today’s workout is all about stairs. Meet the DC Run Crew for one of its HIIT and Run workouts on the stairs outside of Nats Park. The HIIT and cardio kicks off at 7 PM.

Intersection of First and N St. SE

Tuesday, May 21

Join the crew from Elevate for a free outdoor HIIT workout. You’ll meet on the field outside the Waterfront Metro for an hour-long class with Elevate founder and manger David Magida. The class starts at 5:30 PM.

399 M St. SW

Wednesday, May 22

If you’ve never practiced laughter yoga, try it today. The class mixes intentional laughing with stretching and yogic breathing to reduce stress and improve your mood. Check it out at 7 PM.

403 7 St. SE

Friday, May 24

The Marine Corps’ annual Iwo Jima 7K kicks off this morning in Arlington. It’s free, although you do need to register, and the first 100 participants will get a free T-shirt. The race starts at 7 AM.

204 Lee Ave., Fort Myer, Arlington

Saturday, May 25

Hit the 14th Street Lululemon for a HIIT and yoga class. Two local yoga sculpt instructors will guide you through the class, and there will be snacks provided afterwards by Lesser Evil and Motive Pure. Class starts at 9 AM.

1925 14th St. NW

Sunday, May 26

The Georgetown Lululemon will host an hour-long mat pilates class this morning. Swing by at 10:30 AM to get your sculpt on.

3265 M St. NW

Join the conversation!