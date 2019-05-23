5 New Restaurants and Bars to Try Around DC This Weekend

Thamee

1320 H St., NE

The District’s only full-service Burmese restaurant is now open on H Street, Northeast from the Toli Moli team. The name, which means “daughter,” nods to mother-daughter duo Jocelyn Law-Yone and Simone Jacobson (Eric Wang is also a partner). Dine family-style on boldly flavored dishes like mohinga (catfish-lemongrass curry with somen noodles), three-layer pork with pickled mango, whole steamed turmeric fish, and ginger salad. And if you’re a fan of Toli’s faloodas, you’ll like the desserts.

Denizens Brewing Co. Riverdale Park Station

4550 Van Buren St., Riverdale Park, MD

Silver Spring’s star brewery is branching out with a huge second location at Riverdale Park Station, which opens May 25. In addition to finding core brews like the Southside Rye IPA and Born Bohemian Pilsner, look for seasonal creations like Backyard Boogie, a wine barrel-aged saison plus a full bar with cocktails and wine in the 150-seat taproom. Chef James Marroquin leads the kitchen serving eclectic, pub-style eats like burgers, steamed mussels, quesadillas, and chicken satay.

Hanumanh

1604 Seventh St., NW

Thip Khao’s mother-and-son chef team, Seng Luangrath and Bobby Pradachith, are going lively and modern with their new Shaw spot, which nods to Laotian drinking culture. Look for herb and chili-infused tiki drinks from former Barmini head bartender Al Thompson matched with a small, oft-changing menu of charcoal-grilled dishes, bright salads, crab curry, and more. A colorful patio is the place to be in nice weather.

Lucy’s

3907 14th St., NW

Petworth has a new burger spot thanks to Little Coco’s restaurateurs Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks, who’ve converted the rooftop of their Italian restaurant into a home for cheeseburgers and “McDonald’s-style” fries. The fanciest thing on the menu is the Royale with sliced foie gras and truffle aioli, but the rest is no-frills down to the $7 American cheese burgers with “saucy sauce” and $3.50 PBRs.

Dacha Navy Yard Beer Garden

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Dacha just opened a swanky new restaurant and lounge near Nationals Park, and now they’re getting back to their beer garden roots with a huge outdoor bar. The 800-person biergarten, located steps from the eatery, is lined with linden and maple trees and boasts waterfront views. You won’t find drafts, but a big list of packaged brews will satisfy beer nerds, including Dachnik, DC Brau’s special can of Helles-style lager exclusively for Dacha. Look for a beer garden food menu to launch soon.

