The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (5/25-5/26)

Alexandria

Where: 202 Duke St., Alexandria

How much: $1,575,000

When: Sunday, May 26 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: Built in 1770, this charming four-bedroom, three-bathroom property in Old Town still has much of its historic character—including exposed wood beams, massive fireplaces, and walls of exposed brick and stonework.

Arlington

Where: 111 N Highland St., Arlington

How much: $1,049,900

When: Sunday, May 26 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: Nestled in Lyon Park, this four-bedroom, 1970s contemporary has tons of potential, with that floating staircase, vaulted, 14-foot ceiling, and ample natural light.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St., NW, Unit 412

How much: $749,900

When: Sunday, May 25 from 12PM to 4PM

Why: The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath loft at Chapman Stables is new construction, with skylights and huge windows, two terraces, and a sleek kitchen.

Petworth

Where: 4326 Georgia Ave., NW, #402

How much: $679,900

When: Saturday, May 25 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The two-bedroom penthouse has two levels, Juliet balconies, a den, and natural oak floors.

Benning Ridge

Where: 818 Hilltop Ter., SE

How much: $395,000

When: Saturday, May 25 from 1PM to 3:30PM

Why: This cozy, renovated home comes with three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, original refurbished hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a backyard.