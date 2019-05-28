The 5 Types of Metro Summer Shutdown Commutes

How'd the first real morning of the summerlong shutdown go?

Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines are shut down south of National Airport for the summer, and Tuesday’s commute was the first stress test of the workarounds the transit system has put in place. So how did it go? (Personally, I took the DASH bus from Del Ray to Pentagon, which was a little crowded but fine.) Roughly speaking, social-media accounts of the morning’s commute fall into five buckets:

1. How did we end up in ___________?

The “express” bus from Huntington to the Pentagon is going into Maryland. Not sure how this is going to work. pic.twitter.com/E7z4K9wAbk — James A. Garamone (@GaramoneDODNews) May 28, 2019

The “express” bus from Huntington to the Pentagon ended up at Anacostia metro. Making progress! pic.twitter.com/D078ie3H8J — James A. Garamone (@GaramoneDODNews) May 28, 2019

Whelp. Now we’re in the regular lanes on 395 hey @Metrorailinfo why is my shuttle not in the express lanes? #wmata — TKBlueline (@tkblueline) May 28, 2019

Trying to decide if this morning's #WMATA bus ride (YL-Express) was an unintentional kidnapping, or if that was a new and unique way to get from Huntington to the 395. #Back2Meh — Tony House 🏡🏛 (@tonyhouseindc) May 28, 2019

2. The shuttles are excruciating

So the #metroshutdown isnt off to a good start. Full buses not accepting any more passengers this morning at Huntington metro up to. Waited for 3 buses before I could get on and I was at front of the line.. @wmata @unsuckdcmetro pic.twitter.com/Qgv3ie4h9d — MikeE (@MikeE_NZ) May 28, 2019

Hey @wmata, let’s consider adding a few more buses to the Yellow Line shuttle route. By the time busses reach Braddock, they are mostly full. #MetroShutdown #wmata #dcmetro #shutdown2019 #shutdown pic.twitter.com/8cSLhJ6Hsd — John E. Jones IV (@johnjones4) May 28, 2019

3. It was…okay

Just took the Express Shuttle from Franconia-Springfield to Pentagon. From door close to door open it took 22 minutes, 44 seconds.

Our driver got on the HOV lanes no problem and we didn’t hit any traffic until the exit at Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/ezaBYJnhlr — Jordan Pascale🎙️ (@JWPascale) May 28, 2019

Had to leave my house about 20 mins earlier than normal to get to work at my regular time. So, I'll be surprised if I get home before 6pm this evening, if I leave my job at 4:30. Oh well. #wmata #MetroShutdown pic.twitter.com/7DhvHI0sz1 — Chris B Snackin (@Crackersmcsnac1) May 28, 2019

4. Working from home looks more attractive

Day 1 of metro shutdown – working from home. With zero commute, I got to sleep in and still start my work day 45 minutes earlier… — Erika Stratmann (@eureekay) May 28, 2019

5. Screw it, I’m taking a boat

Metro Shutdown Day 4/Commuting Day 1: Today I’m trying out @prcwashingtondc Water Taxi. I could get used to this. pic.twitter.com/xfHeAFs4Z5 — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) May 28, 2019