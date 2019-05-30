The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/1-6/2)

Columbia Heights

Where: 1468 Belmont St., NW, Unit 4East

How much: $2,350,000

When: Saturday, June 1 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: This penthouse overlooks the city and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private rooftop deck, and a gas fireplace, all across the street from Meridian Hill Park.

Logan Circle

Where: 1424 Corcoran St., NW

How much: $1,939,000

When: Sunday, June 2 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: Built in 1880, this townhome comes with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a screened-in porch, two wood-burning fireplaces, and parking for two cars.

Georgetown

Where: 3657 Winfield Ln., NW

How much: $1,795,000

When: Sunday, June 2 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: This townhouse, located in the private Cloisters development, has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, French doors that open to a brick patio, and new updates such as high-end storm windows and recessed lighting throughout the house.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1745 N St., NW, #306

How much: $629,900

When: Saturday, June 1 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: The new condo comes with one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, a den, and a balcony. Light, wide-plank hardwoods and floor-to-ceiling windows give the interiors a bright, airy feel.

Penn Quarter

Where: 801 Pennsylvania Ave., NW , #1203

How much: $450,000

When: Saturday, June 1 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: Though snug at just 507 square feet, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has a private, shaded terrace, access to the building’s rooftop pool, and a prime location right on Pennsylvania Avenue.