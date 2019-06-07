News

This Map Shows the Best-Known People From the DC Area

"A People Map of the US" applies Wikipedia pageview data to cities, towns, and neighborhoods
Mark Hamill went to high school in Annandale. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A very fun map by Matt Daniels and Russell Goldenberg shows the people most associated with cities, towns, and neighborhoods around the US. The two say they used Wikipedia’s API to comb the site’s “Category:People from” pages (like this one) to find the most-viewed person by median page views.

Here are some of the people most associated with DC-area localities, according to the map. There are many enjoyable weirdnesses: Samuel L. Jackson is listed as the most-Wikipedia’d person from the District, though Ina Garten is the most-Wiki’d from Dupont Circle and John F. Kennedy owns Georgetown. Some people appear twice because people can be “from” more than one area—Sergey Brin, for example, has claims to both Adelphi and Greenbelt, according to the map. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, do not use Daniels’s and Goldenberg’s “A People Map of the US” to drive.

Locality Person
Annandale Mark Hamill
District of Columbia Samuel L. Jackson
Arlington Sandra Bullock
Hyattsville Jim Henson
Landover Martin Lawrence
Bethesda Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Alexandria Jim Morrison
Oxon Hill Taraji P. Henson
Fairfax Jason Sudeikis
Centreville Ludacris
Waldorf Christina Milian
Herndon Sean Parker
Largo Wale
Falls Church Tom Shadyac

 

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.