Photos from the 2019 National Building Museum Gala

On Wednesday, May 29, the National Building Museum hosted its annual gala, presenting the prestigious Honor Award to JBG SMITH and Washington Housing Initiative. Matt Kelly, CEO, JBG SMITH accepted on behalf of JBG SMITH, and Anthony Williams, CEO, Federal City Council and former mayor of Washington, D.C. represented Washington Housing Initiative. Joshua Johnson, host of NPR’s 1A, was the evening’s emcee. Guests enjoyed a garden party cocktail reception in the west court of the historic Great Hall, before a seated dinner for over 1,300 guests—the largest gala the Museum has hosted in the Award’s 33-year history. A lively after party followed, with live music, drinks, and dancing.

Join the conversation!