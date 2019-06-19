July 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“Expanding Cities”

Across

1. Improve, as a magazine article

5. US territory in the Pacific

9. The O of OWN

14. Personal histories

19. Sack of Rome participant

20. Capital on a fjord

21. Prepon of Orange Is the New Black

22. North or Hardy, for example

23. Hats you bought near Goddard Space Flight Center?

26. Discover

27. Brazilian dance

28. Post- opposite

29. Criticized very harshly

31. Birdhouses

35. Pledge

37. “Only good people are allowed to move to my planned city in Virginia!”

44. Beat walker

45. Calif. paper

46. Drape with

47. Swordsman in black

48. Mimics

50. Ferdinand’s queen

54. Enter the world

55. Play a practical joke on Montgomery County’s county seat?

58. Auction action

59. Opposite of oui

60. Happens afterward

61. Slick

62. Panda Express pan

63. Elihu for whom an Ivy is named

64. Frequent subject of intolerance

66. Show set in Baltimore

69. Southern pronoun

72. Be under the weather

73. Cuisine at Little Serow

74. See 36 down

78. Letters on stamps

79. Grads-to-be

80. Provide electricity to a Prince George’s County town?

83. Robe accessories

85. Quality of bass and trout

86. Without a date

87. Still soft, as concrete

88. Loosens, as regulations

89. Part of NGO

92. Suffix with nectar

93. Person you call to see if it’s raining at George Mason?

99. Say without saying

100. You may have them after working out

101. “Ta-ta!”

105. ___ whim (spontaneously)

106. Film files

110. Subtle hint

111. Rode a skateboard all over a town on the Red Line?

118. Sheep’s sound

119. Magazine since 1945

120. Mystic

121. Coalition that won the Cold War

122. Confident attitude

123. Where, in Oaxaca

124. Very, in Vichy

125. Hit ___ point (bottom out)

Down

1. Hatchlings’ former homes

2. Fictional explorer

3. Thing

4. What an attorney has passed

5. Amount of cookie dough

6. Put into practice

7. No average player

8. Excedrin competitor

9. “Well played!”

10. Course number?

11. Be regretful about

12. Hirshhorn pieces

13. D-list celeb once on the A-list, for instance

14. Without many people in the middle

15. Flight components, often

16. Board under a bed

17. Goodyear roller

18. E-mail program button

24. Bellybutton

25. ___ bourguignon

30. Order’s partner

32. “Judy ___ Punk” (Ramones song)

33. Storage area, often

34. Just

35. Post section

36. With 74 across, “Hold it right there!”

37. “___ intended”

38. Starts taking customers

39. Political cartoonist Ted

40. Corn___ pipe

41. Swedish unit of currency

42. Swashbuckling Flynn

43. “Death Be Not Proud” poet

44. ___ Charles (southernmost point of the Delmarva Peninsula)

49. Jolly Roger feature

51. Place of learning, when mischievously spelled

52. Rival of Dollar and Hertz

53. Sheer hatred

54. Clothing seen in Ocean City

56. Stephen of V for Vendetta

57. Daniel Day-Lewis has three

58. Violinist’s need

62. Game of Thrones co-creator D.B.

63. Shrieks

65. “___ the season . . .”

66. After that

67. Animal with large ears

68. Receiving a pension (abbr.)

69. ___ Islam (the former Cat Stevens)

70. Yoga position

71. Bollywood beverage

73. Makes into a spiral

75. Suetonius spoke it

76. ___ of itself (per se)

77. Defeat by a small margin

79. Burn

80. Parker of Best in Show

81. ___-Day vitamins

82. Longer form of 78 across

84. That ship

85. Cry loudly

88. Told the world about

90. Three basics of learning, briefly

91. Very short putt

94. “What ___ doing?”

95. Engine cover

96. Antarctic explorer Shackleton

97. Kindle user

98. 2010 World Cup champ, to natives

101. The Profit channel

102. Maui moves

103. Genesis setting

104. “Oh, my!”

107. List-ending abbr.

108. Visit

109. Cold flakes

112. Barry network

113. ___ Swanson (Parks and Recreation character)

114. Finale

115. Make blue, maybe

116. Teeny-tiny

117. There are 168 in a wk.