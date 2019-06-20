Food

Chef Kwame Onwuachi Closes Philly Wing Fry at Whole Foods with Plans to Go Brick-and-Mortar

Plus: the Union Market location launches breakfast on Friday.
Philly Wing Fry Kwame Onwuachi Whole Foods Navy Yard South Capitol Hill.
Philly Wing Fry cheesesteaks. Photograph courtesy of Whole Foods.

Philly Wing Fry is closed at Whole Foods South Capitol (a.k.a. Navy Yard), but it’s not all bad news for fans of chef Kwame Onwuachi’s dry-aged cheesesteaks. Onwuachi says he’s focusing his efforts on finding a permanent brick-and-mortar location for the fast-casual sandwich shop, which also serves chicken and mushroom sandwiches, tamarind wings, and berbere-spiced waffle fries. 

The Union Market stall is open for the foreseeable future and is launching a breakfast menu on Friday morning. Look for egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwiches with your choice of shaved ribeye, bacon, or spicy mushroom. Also, a side that makes any morning better: tater tots.

