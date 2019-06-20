Chef Kwame Onwuachi Closes Philly Wing Fry at Whole Foods with Plans to Go Brick-and-Mortar

Philly Wing Fry is closed at Whole Foods South Capitol (a.k.a. Navy Yard), but it’s not all bad news for fans of chef Kwame Onwuachi’s dry-aged cheesesteaks. Onwuachi says he’s focusing his efforts on finding a permanent brick-and-mortar location for the fast-casual sandwich shop, which also serves chicken and mushroom sandwiches, tamarind wings, and berbere-spiced waffle fries.

The Union Market stall is open for the foreseeable future and is launching a breakfast menu on Friday morning. Look for egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwiches with your choice of shaved ribeye, bacon, or spicy mushroom. Also, a side that makes any morning better: tater tots.

