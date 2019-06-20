Chevy Chase, Md.

Where: 6004 Brookside Dr.

How much: $3,295,000

When: Sunday, June 23 from 2 PM to 4PM

Why: This nearly 7,000-square-foot spread has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, soaring 30-foot ceilings in the living room and dining room, a two-car garage, and a large backyard.

Barnaby Woods

Where: 3008 Dogwood St. NW

How much: $1,079,000

When: Sunday, June 23 from 1PM to 4pm

Why: This four-bedroom, three-bath house has views of Rock Creek Park, plus a fenced-in yard, screened sunroom, and a heated pool with a retractable cover.

Foggy Bottom

Where: 953 25th St. NW

How much: $924,900

When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM

Why: This charming two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse is walking distance from the Foggy Bottom Metro, the Georgetown waterfront, and downtown.

Navy Yard

Where: 1300 4th St. SE, #308

How much: $724,900

When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM

Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the brand new Bower is in the middle of the Yards development, and has floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and high-end appliances.

Manor Park

Where: 37 Missouri Ave. NW , #21

How much: $599,900

When: Saturday, June 22 from 12 PM to 2 PM

Why: The brand new, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath penthouse unit includes quartz countertops, expansive windows, and stainless steel appliances.

