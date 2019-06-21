5 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

Bombay Street Food

524 Eighth St., SE

The brand-new Barracks Row location of Bombay Street Food opens Friday and is ready to debut their brunch this weekend. In addition to the regular menu, which features a wide variety of fiery curries and Indian street foods, restaurateur Asad Sheikh will offer anada bhuji, spicy scrambled eggs with ground chicken or vegetables paired with fried potatoes. Order the brunch dish and get a complimentary bloody Mary or mimosa.

Chiko

2029 P St., NW

Head over to the new location of this modern Chinese-Korean spot in Dupont on Saturday or Sunday for the new brunch from chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee. Feast on dishes such as “orange-ish” chicken and waffles, biscuits and Szechuan-spiced sausage gravy, or XO shrimp n’ grits. Brunch cocktails like bloodies and mimosas go for a wallet-friendly $5.

Daybreak Kitchen & Biscuit Co.

22455 Davis Drive, Sterling

Be the first to taste fresh biscuits and other fare from Daybreak on Saturday during its grand opening. The all-day “Southern meets West Coast” concept is the latest from Crooked Run Brewing and serves a menu of chicken biscuit sandwiches (fried, spicy, hot), salads, and more. After the ribbon cutting at 9 AM the restaurant will serve stuffed breakfast biscuits. Nectar, a neighboring cocktail bar, will also have its opening Saturday and will serve different variations on mimosas.

Estuary

950 New York Ave. NW

Chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio‘s swanky Mid-Atlantic restaurant in CityCenterDC’s Conrad Hotel launches brunch this weekend. Creative, upscale riffs on classics include chicken-fried quail and waffles or breakfast-style risotto made with steel cut oats. Brunch cocktails go beyond mimosas—try a Parisian Party with cold brew and absinthe.

Philly Wing Fry

1309 5th St. NE

Even though Philly Wing Fry at the Navy Yard Whole Foods has closed to hunt for a brick-and-mortar location, there’s some good news: the Union Market stall will remain open and is launching their breakfast menu on Friday morning. Egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwiches have the option of shaved ribeye, bacon, or spicy mushrooms, plus tater tots for sides.

