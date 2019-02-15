100 Very Best Restaurants: #51 – Chiko

If only all fast-casual spots were as good as this Barracks Row joint from Scott Drewno and Danny Lee. Place your order at the counter, then jockey for space at the communal tables. It’s hard to strike out on the airtight Chinese/Korean menu. We start with slender spring rolls, soy-glazed wings, and all manner of dumplings, then move on to tongue-singeing cumin-lamb noodles, fried rice with smoked bluefish, and “orange-ish” chicken. Next up, a Dupont Circle location opening in February. Inexpensive.
