100 Very Best Restaurants: – Honest Grill

The first thing you see inside this fine-dining Korean barbecue destination is a window into its dry-aging room, which is stacked with beef and lit by a neon #aging sign. The place prides itself on premium cuts of meat accompanied by a selection of housemade banchan, or side dishes, including mustard greens and white kimchi. You’ll find other upscale touches: deep private booths, an actual wine list, and fancy ingredients such as uni atop a stunning beef tartare with slivers of pear. Expensive.

Join the conversation!