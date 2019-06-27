8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Get your paws on $6 drink specials on Thursday during a birthday party at the Fairmont for its canine mascot, Georgie (happy first, Georgie!). Specialty cocktails, served from 5 to 7 PM, include the bubbly Pink Poodle or the tequila-based Spicy Chihuahua (and of course there’s a mini hot dog deal for $10). Entry is free and canine pals are welcome.

Warm your stomach and disposition on Thursday at the Alex in Georgetown when the folks from Scottish distillery Macallan host a tasting series from 5 to 8 PM. Specialty flights are $35, which include free cheese and charcuterie throughout the night.

Dupont Peruvian join Pisco y Nazca is hacking ceviche prices in half for National Ceviche Day on Friday during lunch and dinner. Pick between eight styles of ceviche, including traditional with fish, leche de tigre, and sweet potato, or Japanese-style with ahi tuna, soy, and cucumber (prices run $6.50 to $12).

Crabs and beer, that’s what PBS star John Shields does. The chef will host a dinner at Wildfire Tysons on Friday with a four-course meal paired with brews from Old Ox Brewing. The dinner begins at 6:30 PM and is $75 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included).

Throw on the dentures for Saturday’s grandma-themed “Nando’s Like My Nan Does” party at Nando’s Navy Yard location. True early birds who pre-register have a chance as a free meal from 3 to 6 PM. Granny & The Boys, headed by matriarch Alice Donahue, are providing the entertainment. Grandmas are naturally welcome.

New York food truck-turned-franchise Halal Guys are opening in Alexandria with 100 platters of free entrees on Saturday starting at 11 AM. Not one of the first 100 visitors? Patrons can enter a raffle throughout the day to win free Halal Guys for a month or—for some reason—a new television, Apple Watch, and other prizes.

Imbibe magazine and Campari are throwing their sixth-annual Negroni Week, an international celebration celebrating the classic Italian cocktail. Local happenings include a five-course dinner at Little Coco’s on Saturday with Italian dishes and cocktails pairings ($84.50 per person). At Brabo in Alexandria, a Negroni fountain will spout $14 drinks and all proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry. Also benefitting the charity are frozen Negronis at Nicoletta Pizzeria, while sister restaurant Nicoletta Italian Kitchen pours drinks to benefit City Harvest.

And heading into next week…

It’s July 4th week and we’ll have a special holiday food and drink roundup on Monday.

In the meantime, check out the newly opened The View in Arlington, which is hosting a pre-fourth party on Wednesday from 5 to 9 PM. Tickets go for $10 and include entry onto the observation deck where you can purchase boozy red-white-blue drinks and themed foods like Coney Island dogs.