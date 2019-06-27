Real Estate

The Five Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/29-6/30)

Including new construction in Bloomingdale and a cute condo in Michigan Park.
Written by
| Published on
All photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Georgetown

Where: 1308 29th St. NW
How much: $3,095,000
When: Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 4 PM.
Why: This federal-style 1900s house in Georgetown comes with six bedrooms, a secluded back garden, five fireplaces, and new wood floors.

Bloomingdale

Where: 20 Channing St. NW #2
How much: $1,100,000
When: Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: The newly constructed townhouse has four bedrooms and baths, an open kitchen plan with a 10-foot island, a guest suite with its own kitchenette, and a custom glass stair rail.

Adams Morgan

Where: 1911 Belmont Rd. NW #72
How much: $924,800
When: Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The 1,300-square-foot condo has three levels, three bedrooms, a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, an updated kitchen, and tons of closet space.

Columbia Heights

Where: 929 Florida Ave. NW #1005
How much: $679,900
When: Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 3 PM 
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has huge windows, industrial details such as exposed ductwork, a den, and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

Michigan Park

 

Where: 4424 1st Pl. NE #23
How much: $259,900
When: Sunday, June 30 from 12 to 2 PM 
Why: The one-bedroom condo was just renovated, with recessed lighting, new floors, fresh paint throughout, and new appliances and Corian countertops in the kitchen.

On the Market? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.