The Five Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/29-6/30)

Georgetown
Where: 1308 29th St. NW
How much: $3,095,000
When: Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 4 PM.
Why: This federal-style 1900s house in Georgetown comes with six bedrooms, a secluded back garden, five fireplaces, and new wood floors.
Bloomingdale
Where: 20 Channing St. NW #2
How much: $1,100,000
When: Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: The newly constructed townhouse has four bedrooms and baths, an open kitchen plan with a 10-foot island, a guest suite with its own kitchenette, and a custom glass stair rail.
Adams Morgan
Where: 1911 Belmont Rd. NW #72
How much: $924,800
When: Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The 1,300-square-foot condo has three levels, three bedrooms, a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, an updated kitchen, and tons of closet space.
Columbia Heights
Where: 929 Florida Ave. NW #1005
How much: $679,900
When: Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has huge windows, industrial details such as exposed ductwork, a den, and a breakfast bar in the kitchen.
Michigan Park
Where: 4424 1st Pl. NE #23
How much: $259,900
When: Sunday, June 30 from 12 to 2 PM
Why: The one-bedroom condo was just renovated, with recessed lighting, new floors, fresh paint throughout, and new appliances and Corian countertops in the kitchen.