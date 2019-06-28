News

You Can Now Find Capital Bikeshare Through Lyft’s App

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by ablokhin/via iStock.

Starting today, Capital Bikeshare is integrated into Lyft’s app. The app already features Lyft’s scooters as well as public transit options (Metro, DASH, The Bus in Prince George’s, among others) in addition to its car choices. It’s a natural step since Lyft acquired Motivate, Capital Bikeshare’s parent company and the operator of bike-sharing services in New York, Chicago, and Boston last year.

In a press release, Lyft says the integration, which has already rolled out in New York, will give DC-area users more choices as they ponder traffic conditions and costs of their trips. The company plans a campaign around the Fourth of July that will “encourage DC Lyft riders to try getting around on two wheels” over the holiday. You may need to update your app to see the CaBi integration.

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.