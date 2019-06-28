You Can Now Find Capital Bikeshare Through Lyft’s App

Starting today, Capital Bikeshare is integrated into Lyft’s app. The app already features Lyft’s scooters as well as public transit options (Metro, DASH, The Bus in Prince George’s, among others) in addition to its car choices. It’s a natural step since Lyft acquired Motivate, Capital Bikeshare’s parent company and the operator of bike-sharing services in New York, Chicago, and Boston last year.

In a press release, Lyft says the integration, which has already rolled out in New York, will give DC-area users more choices as they ponder traffic conditions and costs of their trips. The company plans a campaign around the Fourth of July that will “encourage DC Lyft riders to try getting around on two wheels” over the holiday. You may need to update your app to see the CaBi integration.