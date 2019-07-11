Columbia Heights

Where: 2817 13th St. NW

How much: $1,075,000

When: Sunday, July 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex has more than 1,800 square feet of space, a soaking tub in the master suite, and a chic kitchen with a waterfall-countertop on the island and a graphic backsplash.

Brookland

Where: 3110 10th St. NE

How much: $899,750

When: Sunday, July 14 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: This fully renovated, four-bedroom, four-bath house features wide-plank wood floors, marble countertops, a walk-in closet in the master, off-street parking, and an adorable front porch.

Petworth

Where: 4115 7th St. NW

How much: $775,000

When: Sunday, July 14 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: It’s in Petworth, but it’s not a rowhouse. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow is fully detached, with a big backyard, patio, and an updated kitchen.

Eckington

Where: 1920 3rd St. NE #3

How much: $539,000

When: Saturday, July 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: This contemporary three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo includes its own private patio, hardwood flooring throughout, and a bright kitchen with granite countertops.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 490 M St. SW Unit W508

How much: $299,500

When: Saturday, July 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Yes, the one-bedroom, one-bath condo is snug, at just 554 square feet, but it’s packed with style: herringbone-patterned white-oak floors, statement light-fixtures, quartz countertops, and huge windows. (That white, glass refrigerator is pretty cool, too.)

