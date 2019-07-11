Real Estate

The Five Best Looking Open Houses this Weekend (7/13-7/14)

Including a seriously stylish Southwest Waterfront condo for under $300,000.
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Columbia Heights

Where: 2817 13th St. NW 
How much: $1,075,000
When: Sunday, July 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM 
Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex has more than 1,800 square feet of space, a soaking tub in the master suite, and a chic kitchen with a waterfall-countertop on the island and a graphic backsplash.

Brookland

Where: 3110 10th St. NE
How much: $899,750
When: Sunday, July 14 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: This fully renovated, four-bedroom, four-bath house features wide-plank wood floors, marble countertops, a walk-in closet in the master, off-street parking, and an adorable front porch.

Petworth

Where: 4115 7th St. NW
How much: $775,000
When: Sunday, July 14 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: It’s in Petworth, but it’s not a rowhouse. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow is fully detached, with a big backyard, patio, and an updated kitchen.

Eckington

Where: 1920 3rd St. NE #3
How much: $539,000
When: Saturday, July 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: This contemporary three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo includes its own private patio, hardwood flooring throughout, and a bright kitchen with granite countertops.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 490 M St. SW Unit W508
How much: $299,500
When: Saturday, July 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Yes, the one-bedroom, one-bath condo is snug, at just 554 square feet, but it’s packed with style: herringbone-patterned white-oak floors, statement light-fixtures, quartz countertops, and huge windows. (That white, glass refrigerator is pretty cool, too.)

Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.