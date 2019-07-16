News

You Voted: Here Are the Results of Our Best of Washington Readers’ Poll 2019

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Pizza bagels at Call Your Mother, the deli voted as having the best breakfast sandwich. Photograph by Scott Suchman

We asked you to tell us your favorite people, places, and things in the Washington area. Here are the winners of this year’s reader poll.

Best New Restaurant: St. Anselm

Also popular: Mama Chang, Elle, Chloe

Most Overhyped Restaurant: Le Diplomate

Also unpopular: Founding Farmers, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Maydan

Best Burger: Duke’s Grocery

Also popular: Five Guys, Lucky Buns, Good Stuff Eatery, Le Diplomate, Shake Shack

Best Barbecue: Federalist Pig

Also popular: Hill Country, Rocklands, DCity Smokehouse

Best Steakhouse: St. Anselm

Also popular: Medium Rare, Ray’s the Steaks, Rare Steakhouse & Tavern, Bourbon Steak

Best Butcher: Red Apron Butcher

Also popular: Stachowski Market, the Organic Butcher of McLean, Harvey’s Market, Wagshal’s

Best Fried Chicken: Popeyes

Also popular: Bonchon, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Central Michel Richard

Best Farmers Market: FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market

Also popular: Eastern Market

Best for Vegetarian: Fancy Radish

Also popular: Chaia, Shouk, Pow Pow, Fare Well, HipCityVeg, Busboys and Poets

Best for Fresh Crabs: Fish Market at the Wharf

Also popular: Quarterdeck, Cantler’s Riverside Inn, Bethesda Crab House

Best Sushi: Sushi Taro

Also popular: Rakuya, O-Ku, Sushiko, Kaz Sushi Bistro

Best Raw Bar: Hank’s Oyster Bar

Also popular: Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Old Ebbitt Grill, the Salt Line

Best Pizza: All-Purpose

Also popular: Timber Pizza Co., 2 Amys, Wiseguy

Best Pasta: Sfoglina

Also popular: Osteria Morini, the Red Hen, Filomena

Best Tacos: Taco Bamba

Also popular: California Tortilla, District Taco, Chaia, Taqueria Habanero

Best Sandwiches: Sundevich

Also popular: Jetties, Bub and Pop’s, the Italian Store, Stachowski Market

Best Fast-Lunch Spot: Cava

Also popular: Sweetgreen

Best Food Stand at Nats Park: Shake Shack

Also popular: Ben’s Chili Bowl

Best Ice Cream: Ice Cream Jubilee

Also popular: Jeni’s, Dolcezza

Best Breakfast Sandwich: Call Your Mother

Also popular: Bethesda Bagels, A Baked Joint, Elle, Mason Dixie Biscuit Co.

Best Bagels: Bethesda Bagels

Also popular: Call Your Mother, Bullfrog Bagels

Best Doughnuts: District Doughnut

Also popular: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Duck Donuts, Sugar Shack

Best Brunch: Le Diplomate

Also popular: Ambar, Boqueria

Best Bakery for Pastries or Bread: Baked & Wired/A Baked Joint

Also popular: Buttercream Bakeshop, Bread Furst

Best Indie Coffee Shop: Caffè Amouri

Also popular: Compass Coffee, La Colombe, the Coffee Bar, Peregrine Espresso, Northside Social

Best Outdoor Dining: Iron Gate

Also popular: The Salt Line, Le Diplomate

Best Restaurant With a View: Fiola Mare

Also popular: POV at the W

Best Special-Occasion Restaurant: Pineapple and Pearls

Also popular: Rose’s Luxury, Fiola Mare, Le Diplomate, the Dabney, Del Mar

Best Tasting Menu: Minibar

Also popular: Pineapple and Pearls, Masseria, Komi

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Ted’s Bulletin

Also popular: Matchbox, Silver Diner, California Tortilla, 2 Amys

Most Stylish Restaurant: Maydan

Also popular: Del Mar, La Vie

Worst Restaurant Decor: La Vie

Also unpopular: Filomena

Worst Local Food Trend: Small plates

Also unpopular: Poke, no reservations/waiting in line, avocado toast

Best Grocery Store: Trader Joe’s

Also popular: Whole Foods, Wegmans, Harris Teeter

Best Cocktail Bar: Columbia Room

Also popular: Barmini, CopyCat Co., the Gibson, Morris

Most Overhyped Bar: All pop-ups

Also unpopular: Brixton, Hawthorne

Best Happy Hour: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Also popular: DC Reynolds

Best Rooftop Bar: POV at the W

Also popular: Top of the Gate (Watergate Hotel), Crimson, Takoda, El Techo

Best Dive Bar: Dan’s Cafe

Also popular: Ivy and Coney, Showtime, Red Derby

Best Sports Bar: Nellie’s

Also popular: Buffalo Billiards, Penn Social

Best Bar With Games: Players Club

Also popular: The Board Room, Penn Social

Best Margarita: Oyamel

Also popular: Mission, El Centro D.F., Lauriol Plaza, Espita Mezcaleria

Best Local Distillery: Cotton & Reed

Also popular: Republic Restoratives, New Columbia Distillers/Green Hat Gin

Best Local Brewery/Brewpub: Right Proper Brewing Company

Also popular: Bluejacket, Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company

Best Craft-Beer Selection: ChurchKey

Also popular: Craft Beer Cellar

Best Wine Bar: Maxwell Park

Also popular: Barcelona, Cork

Best Local Winery: Stone Tower Winery

Also popular: District Winery, Barrel Oak Winery

Best Live-Music Venue: The Anthem

Also popular: 9:30 Club

Worst Live-Music Venue: Capital One Arena

Also unpopular: Jiffy Lube Live, U Street Music Hall

Best Festival: H Street Festival

Also popular: National Cherry Blossom Festival

Best Movie Theater: Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema

Also popular: Landmark E Street Cinema, AMC Georgetown, AMC Uptown, IPIC Pike & Rose, Angelika Film Center & Cafe at Mosaic, AMC Courthouse

Best Museum: National Museum of African American History & Culture

Also popular: National Portrait Gallery, Newseum, National

Gallery of Art

Best Day Trip: Annapolis

Also popular: Shenandoah National Park, vineyards in Virginia, Baltimore, Harpers Ferry

Most Stylish Hotel: The Line DC

Also popular: W Hotel, the Willard InterContinental, the Eaton, the Jefferson

Best Dog Park: S Street Dog Park (at 17th Street, Northwest)

Also popular: Shirlington Dog Park (Arlington), Shaw Dog Park (11th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest)

Best View of the Fireworks: POV at the W

Also popular: Observation Deck at CEB Tower, the Kennedy Center, Cardozo High School, Iwo Jima Memorial

Best Place for a Long Walk: Rock Creek Park

Also popular: Great Falls Park, C&O Canal, Billy Goat Trail

Best Place for a Long Run: Rock Creek Park

Also popular: C&O Canal towpath, Mount Vernon Trail, the Mall, Capital Crescent Trail

Best Yoga Studio: CorePower Yoga

Also popular: Unity Woods Yoga, Yoga District

Best Pilates Studio: Solidcore

Also popular: District Pilates, Reformation Fitness

Best Barre Studio: Barre3

Also popular: Pure Barre, FlyBarre

Best Indoor Cycling Studio: SoulCycle

Also popular: FlyWheel, Zengo Cycle

Best High-Intensity Interval Training: F45 Training

Also popular: Orangetheory Fitness, Elevate Interval Fitness

Best Gym: Vida Fitness

Also popular: Balance Gym, Pulse House of Fitness, Equinox

Worst Gym: Washington Sports Clubs

Also unpopular: Gold’s Gym

Best Workout Apparel: Lululemon

Also popular: Athleta, Outdoor Voices

Best Day Spa: The Red Door

Also popular: Spa World, Woodhouse Day Spa

Best Women’s Haircut: Bang Salon

Also popular: Immortal Beloved, PR at Partners

Best Men’s Haircut: Bang Salon

Also popular: Diego’s Hair Salon, Wise Owl Club, the Shop at Shaw, Barber of Hell’s Bottom

Best Manicure/Pedicure: Mimosa

Also popular: Nail Saloon, Varnish Lane

Best Waxing/Threading: Dupont Threading

Also popular: European Wax Center

Best Local Athlete: Alex Ovechkin

Also popular: Max Scherzer, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Zimmerman, TJ Oshie

Worst Local Athlete: Bryce Harper

Also unpopular: John Wall

Best Sports Stadium: Nationals Park

Also popular: Audi Field

Worst Sports Stadium: FedExField: Best Local Airport: Reagan National

Also popular:BWI

Worst Local Airport: Dulles International

Also unpopular:BWI

Best Metro Line: Red Line

Also popular: Orange, Green, Silver

Worst Metro Line: Red Line

Also unpopular: Green, Yellow, Blue

Worst Menace to Pedestrians: Electric scooters

Also unpopular: Cars, cyclists

Worst Intersection: “Dave Thomas Circle”

Also unpopular: Dupont Circle; Seven Corners; Washington Convention Center/Mount Vernon; 14th and U streets, Northwest

Worst Neighborhood for a: Workday Lunch: Foggy Bottom

Also unpopular: Georgetown, Capitol Hill, West End, L’Enfant Plaza

Best Local Radio Personality: Kojo Nnamdi (WAMU)

Also popular: The Kane Show (Hot 99.5), Elliot Segal (DC101), Tommy McFly

Best Local TV Anchor/Reporter: Doreen Gentzler (NBC4)

Also popular: Eun Yang (NBC4)

Best Weather Forecast: Capital Weather Gang

Also popular: Doug Kammerer (NBC4)

Best Local Social-Media Account: @PoPville

Also popular: @dcfoodporn, @wethepeopledc, @wethedogsdc

Best Local Politician: Muriel Bowser

Also popular: Larry Hogan, Eleanor Holmes Norton

Worst Local Politician: Jack Evans

Also unpopular: Muriel Bowser, Trayon White

Best for Women’s Work Attire: Ann Taylor Loft

Also popular: Ann Taylor, Nordstrom

Best for Women’s Casual Attire: Madewell

Also popular: Ann Taylor Loft, Nordstrom Rack

Best for Vintage Clothing: Current Boutique

Also popular: Meeps

Best Consignment Shop: Current Boutique

Also popular: Secondi, Buffalo Exchange, Reddz Trading

Best for Women’s Shoes: DSW

Also popular: Nordstrom

Best for Men’s Suits: Suitsupply

Also popular: Nordstrom, Brooks Brothers

Best for Men’s Casual Attire: J. Crew

Also popular: Nordstrom, Bonobos, Banana Republic

Worst DC Fashion Trend: Baggy/ill-fitting suits

Also popular: Sneakers with business attire, man buns

Best Place to Buy a Watch: Shinola

Also popular: Boone & Sons, Tiny Jewel Box

Best for Jewelry: Boone & Sons

Also popular: Tiny Jewel Box, Tiffany & Co.

Best Neighborhood for Shopping: Georgetown

Also popular: 14th Street, Northwest; Tysons; Friendship Heights; Old Town Alexandria

Best for Pet Supplies: Petco

Also popular: Petsmart, Unleashed by Petco, Kriser’s Natural Pet, Howl to the Chief

Best Place to Buy Furniture: Room & Board

Also popular: West Elm, Miss Pixie’s, Ikea

Best for Home Accessories: Salt & Sundry

Also popular: HomeGoods, Miss Pixie’s, West Elm

Most Overhyped/Overpriced Home: Furnishings: Miss Pixie’s

Also popular: Modern Mobler, GoodWood

Best for Kitchen Goods: Sur la Table

Also popular: Hill’s Kitchen, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Place to Buy Plants and Trees: Little Leaf

Also popular: Merrifield Garden Center, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Ginkgo Gardens, American Plant

Best Reason to Move Out of Washington: High cost of living

Also unpopular: Terrible traffic/commute, unaffordable housing/rent

Best Reason to Stay in Washington: Great culture/things to do

Also popular: Food scene, jobs/career opportunities, diversity, the people, walkability, center of power, beauty of the city

This article appears in the June 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

