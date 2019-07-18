The Five Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/20-7/21)

Shaw

Where: 1904 Vermont Ave. NW Unit A

How much: $1,450,000

When: Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This 2,000-square-foot townhouse is a quick walk from the U Street metro, and also includes a private garage. The kitchen is decked out in dark walnut cabinetry, along with granite countertops and new appliances. Its lower level has a rec room and bar.

Park View

Where: 3612 Park Pl NW

How much: $849,000

When: Saturday, July 20 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: This industrial three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse boasts 13-foot ceilings, an office space lofted about the living room, and a soaking tub and double sinks in the master suite.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1443 Chapin St. NW #301

How much: $769,000

When: Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: The kitchen is the real star of the two-bedroom, two-bath condo: It has a huge island with a waterfall-style quartz countertop, a pot-filler over the gas range, and a wine fridge.

Arlington

Where: 1710 S Edgewood St., Arlington

How much: $649,900

When: Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath townhouse was recently remodeled, and includes a deck off the kitchen, a walk-out basement, and a fireplace in the living room.

Cleveland Park

Where: 3026 Porter St. NW #301

How much: $315,000

When: Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: It’s a snug 700 square feet, but the corner-unit, one-bed, one-bath co-op gets great natural light. Located inside a 1920s, Tudor-style building, the apartment still retains some old charm, including vintage details in the bathroom and crown molding.

