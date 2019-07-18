Real Estate

The Five Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/20-7/21)

Including an industrial loft in Park View and a cute co-op in Cleveland Park.
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Shaw

Where: 1904 Vermont Ave. NW Unit A 
How much: $1,450,000
When: Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This 2,000-square-foot townhouse is a quick walk from the U Street metro, and also includes a private garage. The kitchen is decked out in dark walnut cabinetry, along with granite countertops and new appliances. Its lower level has a rec room and bar.

Park View

 

Where: 3612 Park Pl NW 
How much: $849,000
When: Saturday, July 20 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Why: This industrial three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse boasts 13-foot ceilings, an office space lofted about the living room, and a soaking tub and double sinks in the master suite.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1443 Chapin St. NW #301 
How much: $769,000
When: Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM 
Why: The kitchen is the real star of the two-bedroom, two-bath condo: It has a huge island with a waterfall-style quartz countertop, a pot-filler over the gas range, and a wine fridge.

Arlington

Where: 1710 S Edgewood St., Arlington 
How much: $649,900
When: Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Why: The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath townhouse was recently remodeled, and includes a deck off the kitchen, a walk-out basement, and a fireplace in the living room.

Cleveland Park

  

Where: 3026 Porter St. NW #301 
How much: $315,000
When: Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Why: It’s a snug 700 square feet, but the corner-unit, one-bed, one-bath co-op gets great natural light. Located inside a 1920s, Tudor-style building, the apartment still retains some old charm, including vintage details in the bathroom and crown molding.

 

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.