THURSDAY, JULY 18

THEATER If you’re still humming along to the tunes from the Aladdin movie, check out the Broadway musical Disney’s Aladdin at the Kennedy Center. Take this journey with a magic lamp, three wishes, and infinite possibilities. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Through September 7. $39-$179.

MUSIC The Native Tongue Fest at the 9:30 Club celebrates 30 years of hip-hop trailblazers. Hear emcees and DJs from the Jungle Brothers, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, Leaders of the New School, Black Sheep, and more. $70, 7 PM.

DRINKS Drink Company’s newest Shaw pop-up bar concept, “Level’s Unlocked PUB,” is all about bringing the pixelated world of video games to life. Legendary games like NBA 2K, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Overwatch get the spotlight with decorations, character-themed drinks, and snacks across three bars. The super competitive can show off their skills in open games of Super Smash Bros. Through September 29. Sunday through Thursday: 5 PM–12:30 AM; Friday and Saturday: 5 PM–1:30 AM.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

THEATER Leave the kids at home for the whacky and interactive America the Game Show. F*ck Yeah! at Gala Hispanic Theatre. An irreverent look at American history, the show includes “Drunkle Sam” commentary between games of beer pong and a drag show from none other than Lady Liberty. $22, Friday (7/19) at 9 PM, Saturday (7/20) at 8 PM.

FILM The Freer | Sackler galleries will host the 24th annual Made in Hong Kong Film Festival. Kick back and watch classic and contemporary films not widely available in the US, such as Friday night’s screening of Still Human, an award-winning drama starring Anthony Wong and Crisel Consunji (who will be in attendance!). Free, 7 PM.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

FESTIVAL The DC Zinefest celebrates zine-makers including self-published artists and writers with an all-day event at Art Enables in Northeast DC. Browse the zine tables (and pick up a few you’d enjoy) or listen to one of the panel discussions. Free admission, zine prices vary (cash only). 11 AM – 5 PM.

BOOKS Three writers will do short readings, Q&As, and book signings at Solid State Books in celebration of their novellas, all from Baltimore’s Mason Jar Press. Hear from Nicole Callihan (The Couples), Jaime Fountaine (Manhunt), and Tomas Moniz (All Friends are Necessary) . Free, 4 PM – 5 PM.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

COMEDY The live show of the hilarious podcast “How Did This Get Made” comes to DAR Constitution Hall. In the show, Paul Scheer (Veep), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), and Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place, Brooklyn 99) watch the worst movies they can find and invite the audience to participate. On Sunday, they’ll look at the 1993 thriller Body of Evidence, starring William Defoe, Madonna, Joe Mantegna and Anne Archer. Prepare for the worst. $45, 7:30 PM.

FOOD Cool down from this weekend’s heat with some Ice Cream Jubilee. The shop is hosting an event at The Yards with the goal of making—and eating—DC’s longest ice cream sundae. A ticket buys you two scoops to add to the 100-foot dessert. $6, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

BEER In celebration of Belgian Independence Day, the Sovereign is offering 21 different beers at half price, including a handful of Belgian classics. Highlights include some classic Belgian Gueuzes from Cantillon, Drie Fonteinen, Girardin and Tilquin–in addition to some stunning beers from American stalwarts Oxbow, Jester King and Crooked Stave. Free admission, 12 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“The American Pre-Raphaelites: Radical Realists” closes 7/21 at the National Gallery of Art.

Join the conversation!