The Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/27-7/28)

The Palisades

Where: 504 Glenbrook Terrace NW

How much: $1,790,000

When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This spacious four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath house in the beautiful Palisades neighborhood features cool-toned walls and marble flooring. The den also has a wall-length bookshelf perfect for bookworms.

Columbia Heights

Where: 763 Morton St. NW #4

How much: $895,000

When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: When you walk into this two-bed, two-bath condo, you’ll immediately marvel at the grand steel staircase and high ceilings. The open-concept floor plan blends seamlessly from room to room, and leads into a deluxe kitchen with quartz countertops and a spacious island.

Logan Circle

Where: 1300 13th St. NW #603

How much: $630,000

When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: It’s hard to argue with the location of this two-bed, two-bath condo right in the heart of Logan Circle. Steps from the bustling 14th Street corridor full of restaurants and shops, this space also features hardwood floors and a private balcony.

Hill Crest

Where: 2622 Minnesota Ave. SE

How much: $499,000

When: Sunday, July 28 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath detached home in Hill Crest features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plus the home comes with a deck and a back yard, in addition to multiple parking spaces.

Brightwood

Where: 1365 Kennedy St. NW #408

How much: $240,000

When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: This pet-friendly Brightwood space is only one block away from Rock Creek Park and features hardwood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and a modern kitchen.

