Amtrak Announces Nonstop Acela Service Between DC and New York

Amtrak announced Thursday it will offer two nonstop Acela services between Washington, DC, and New York beginning September 23. The intermittently high-speed trains will skip stations between the metropolises twice a day.

Washington’s Acela class may want to to tamp down its excitement somewhat about the change: The nonstop service will shave 15 minutes off your trip, but it’s geared toward passengers departing from New York, with a 6:35 AM service to Union Station and a return at 4:35 PM. Still, the prospect of missing Philadelphia may prompt Acela regulars to rejigger their schedules to make it work.