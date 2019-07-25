You may be featured in Washingtonian—and be invited to our exclusive event.

Are you the most stylish man or woman in Washington? Prove it!

Submit a high-resolution photo of yourself by August 19th for a chance at stardom in Washingtonian.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian will select a “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by most votes received through a Washingtonian.com online gallery. Both winners will be awarded a full-page feature in Washingtonian’s October issue, and be highlighted and tagged in Washingtonian’s Instagram feed. Our stylish winners—and their guests—will also be invited to attend the magazine’s exclusive Style Setters party on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Each submission is $30. Multiple entries of the same person—but different photos of that person—are permitted. Please see our rules page for full details before entering.

Good luck!