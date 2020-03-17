Pets

You’re in Luck—Our 2020 Cutest Cat Photo Contest Deadline Is Extended!

Your cat or kitten might be featured in the May issue of Washingtonian.

Written by | Published on

Do you have an adorable feline friend you’re eager to show off? Submit a high-resolution photo of your cat or kitten to our annual Cutest Cat Photo Contest for a chance at stardom in Washingtonian.

The deadline to enter has been extended to 11:59 PM EST Monday, March 23, 2020.

ENTER HERE

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Humane Rescue Alliance, will select our “Judges’ Pick” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by most votes received through a Washingtonian.com online gallery. Both winners will be awarded a full-page feature in Washingtonian’s May 2020 issue and will receive a loaded gift basket full of treats, toys and more (valued at $170 each) from Caring Hands Animal Hospital.

All entrants will receive a faux digital Washingtonian “Cutest Cat” cover personalized with their cat’s name and image.

Each submission is $30, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. Please see our rules page for full details before entering.

Take a peek below for some inspiration.

Washingtonian Cutest Cat Contest 2019. All photographs via Unsplash.

Washingtonian Cutest Cat Contest 2019. All photographs via Unsplash.

Washingtonian Cutest Cat Contest 2019. All photographs via Unsplash.

More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day