The Wharf Is Getting Another Hotel

The Pendry will have three bars and restaurants, plus a spa.

Already home to a Hyatt House, Canopy by Hilton, and an Intercontinental, the Wharf is getting a fourth hotel.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a boutique brand with six other locations around the country, is planning a 140,000-square-foot property as part of the Wharf’s second phase. Construction on the hotel will start this summer, and is slated to finish in 2022. The property will be the first Pendry in Washington.

The hotel will have 131 guest rooms and three food and beverage concepts, including a cocktail lounge, a pool deck with an indoor/outdoor restaurant, and a rooftop lounge. It will also have a spa, plus meeting and event space.