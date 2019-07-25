THURSDAY, JULY 25

NETWORK AfroBeatsDC is hosting its weekly #TropicTHDC social—an Afro-Caribbean-themed networking session (5 PM – 8 PM) and party (8 PM – 11 PM) at Barcode. Enjoy drink specials, dancehall hits, and the company of fellow DC professionals. Free (with RSVP before 8 PM).

FILM Hang out on the Library of Congress lawn and watch the 1992 classic A League of Their Own alongside special guest Mo’ne Davis, a softball star who became the first woman to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series in 2014. True to the sport, there will be hot dogs available too. Free, 7:30 PM.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

MUSIC Elvis Costello & The Imposters, along with opener Blondie, hit the Anthem stage Friday. Costello will perform songs from his 2018 LP Look Now, the first studio record with the Imposters in over a decade, while Blondie will bring her classic ’80s hits (and might just cover “Old Town Road,” if you’re lucky). $95–$175, 7:30 PM.

COMEDY Comedian Naomi Ekeperigin has written for an impressive list of shows—including Comedy Central’s Broad City, Hulu’s Difficult People, and NBC’s Great News—but it’s her standup that you should see. A regular on the comedy podcast “2 Dope Queens,” Ekeperigin is delivering her own jokes at Drafthouse Comedy. $20, 6:30 PM.

ESPORTS Get your gaming fix by joining the official watch party for the Washington Justice—our local Overwatch League team—as they take on the Toronto Defiant. Hosted at the new stadium on Union Market’s rooftop, the game will be live-streamed on Twitch, followed by raffles for team swag. $10, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

MUSIC Emmy-nominated actor/musician Tituss Burgess is known both for his work on Broadway (The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls,) and for his role as Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which Tina Fey created specifically for him. He will sing hits from the stage and screen at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. $29-$99, 8 PM.

TENNIS The Citi Open Tennis Tournament kicks off on Saturday at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center and it’s a great opportunity to see some top talent. This year’s lineup includes men’s world eighth-ranked player Kevin Anderson, women’s seventh-ranked Sloane Stephens, the 2016 men’s Citi Open champ Gael Monfils, and four-time Citi Open men’s doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan. The schedule will be updated as the games progress. Through August 4. $15-$120 for single session, $200 – $750 for full series.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

BOOKS Politics and Prose is hosting three authors at its Connecticut Avenue location: Lawrence Pintak, who wrote America and Islam: Soundbites, Suicide Bombs, and the Road to Donald Trump (1 – 2 PM); Russell Gold, who will discuss his book, Superpower: One Man’s Quest to Transform American Energy with Axios columnist Amy Harder (3 – 4 PM); and Oyinkan Braithwaite, author of My Sister, the Serial Killer, who will chat with WAMU’s Tayla Burney about her debut novel (5 – 6 PM). Free, 1 PM – 6 PM.

ART On the newly opened-to-the-public rooftop at Union Market, artist Maggie O’Neill is inviting visitors to play human bingo in her first interactive exhibit, “Let’s Play.” Participants can join three rounds of 75-person games for gift certificates to local shops and prints O’Neill made from bingo sheets she’s collected from parties over the years. Union Market vendors will serve food, and a portion of the artwork sales will go to Children’s National. Free, 6 PM – 9 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Secret Cities: The Architecture and Planning of the Manhattan Project” closes 7/28 at the National Building Museum.

“Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” closes 7/28 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

