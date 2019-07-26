4 Parks You May Not Know About—But Should

About Our Favorite Parks
This article is a part of Washingtonian’s feature: Our Favorite Parks. Our editors and staff pulled together the best regional parks where you can take a walk, have a picnic, play with the kids, and enjoy the great outdoors.
Hidden gems around DC.
If you like: Great Falls Park.
Try: Riverbend Park, just upriver and a good option for a walk when the Great Falls parking lot fills up. 8700 Potomac Hills St., Great Falls; 703-759-9018
If you like: Clemyjontri Park.
Try: Lee District Park, with a new kids’ sprayground, a playground, trails, and a tree house—all accessible and with a Chesapeake Bay theme. Opens May 25; $5 to $10. 6601 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria; 703-922-9841
If you like: the National Arboretum’s eagle cam.
Try: Fort Bennett Park, near the George Washington Parkway and the Potomac River, where you often can get a closer, bird’s-eye view of an eagle nest in spring. 2220 N. Scott St., Arlington; 703-228-6525
If you like: The wildness of Dumbarton Oaks Park and the cultivation of Dumbarton Oaks garden.
Try: Tregaron Conservancy, 13 acres with wooded paths, a lily pond, stone bridges, streams, and native meadows. Entrances at 3100 Macomb St., NW, and 3031 Klingle Rd., NW
This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Washingtonian.