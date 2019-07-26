Here’s What Fans Can Expect to Eat and Drink at the Citi Open Tournament

This year’s Citi Open—the annual tennis tournament that kicks off tomorrow—will feature a distinctly Washington flavor, thanks to Mark Ein, the entrepreneur who bought managing rights to the event last year.

The Chevy Chase native, who attended the tournament in his youth and served as a ball kid, has spiffed up the tournament’s dining options with a new covered food pavilion featuring stalls from Duke’s Grocery, Compass Coffee, Dolcezza, and Founding Farmers.

Local celebrity chef José Andrés and Levy Restaurants have also signed on as food service providers, and an Amstel Light Beer Garden will offer barbecue from Rock Creek Grill.

Or, you can spring for tickets to the Moet & Chandon Champagne Stadium Club, which overlooks the main court. The club offers both outdoor and indoor seating, and has an air-conditioned lounge.

“DC is a great city with great food and people like to come to events that are done at a high level,” Ein says.

The Citi Open runs from July 27 to August 4 at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. Tickets for the event are available here.

Join the conversation!