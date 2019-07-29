Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 29 – August 4

Monday

Meet up with the Lululemon Clarendon crew for a run across the Key Bridge to the Georgetown Lululemon store. Depending on your route, it’s either a 2.2- or 4.6-mile run, and afterwards, there will be a happy hour at Church Hall. Be ready to go at 6:30 PM.

2847 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 150, Arlington

Wednesday

Head to Pike & Rose for an outdoor workout with Bang! Power Dance. It’s a dance workout that uses weighted gloves to tone while you move. The class runs from 7:30 to 8:30 PM.

Prose Street, North Bethesda

Thursday

Starting today, Vida will kick off its Glow Up Challenge. The free challenge lasts a month, during which all participants will receive weekly guides that include detailed workouts, meal prep advice and recipes, and mindfulness tips. All participants also get access to weekly classes like yoga or SweatBox.

Friday

Good news for Del Ray folks: If you’re new to the Alexandria neighborhood (either as a resident or employee), you get to ride for free at Ascend’s happy hour class. The 6:30 PM class comes with a glass of champagne or wine post-workout.

2413 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Saturday

Get your downward dog on amidst the flora and fauna of the U.S. Botanic Garden. The free, hour-long class kicks off at 10:30 AM, but you should arrive early (with a mat in-hand) to reserve a spot.

100 Maryland Ave. SW

