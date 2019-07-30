Look Inside My Home: A Studio Filled With Succulents and TJ Maxx Finds

Emilie Kormienko recently moved into a studio that sits right between Dupont Circle and Logan Circle. (“Both are so great that I don’t want to choose!,” she says of aligning herself with a specific neighborhood.)

Kormienko, who is a marketing analyst at a law firm, previously lived in Woodley Park, which she loved for its quiet, neighborhood vibe. But she felt like she was missing out on everything DC has to offer by being in such a residential setting. Luckily, her new spot is right in the middle of everything.

“I love living in this area because there is just so much to do and such a rich variety of activities, restaurants, and nightlife,” she says. “I’ve always loved exploring the 14th Street corridor and trying new places, and now it’s all in my backyard.”

This is Kormienko’s first home without roommates, and she seized the opportunity to decorate a spot that is all her own.

“[This was] really my first chance to design [an] apartment with things that cater to my personality and are relaxing to me without worrying about meeting others’ needs,” she says. “When I come home, I am immediately comfortable and just happy knowing that everything I picked here was picked by me for a specific reason.”

Who lives there: Emilie Kormienko

How long she’s lived there: A little over two months

Approximate square-footage: 456 square-feet

Number of beds: None (it’s a studio)

Number of baths: One

Favorite piece of furniture: The couch. “It was passed down from my sister,” says Kormienko, “and gives my smaller space a welcoming vibe when I have people over.”

Favorite home interior store: “I love classics like West Elm and Room & Board, but recently I’ve been looking at stuff from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters (where I got my sun-shaped mirror, which I love), and DC’s own Miss Pixie’s for antique pieces.”

Favorite DIY: Kormienko printed menus from some of her favorite DC restaurants like Le Diplomate and Tiger Fork and framed and hung them in her kitchen.

Splurge: The succulent planter pots, which she got at a store in San Diego called Pigment. “They are exactly my style and make the space feel like home.”

Steal: “The adorable rose gold clock on my floating shelf. It’s like it was made for this space! Ten dollars from TJ Maxx.”

Design advice: Don’t rush—take the time to find your inspiration, plan a color scheme, and arrange wall hangings and room layouts, she says. But most importantly? “Make the space your happy place!”

