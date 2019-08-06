August 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Baseball-card company

6. Powder made from tea leaves

12. Not just one or the other

16. 23andMe material

19. Not at all cool

20. Hawaiian hellos

21. Gumbo ingredient

22. Fish that may be electric

23. 1993 film starring Wesley Snipes as a US Treasury agent

25. Mark Harmon show

26. Hart Trophy awarder

27. God with wings

28. Hotels have many

30. La Nausée novelist, 1938

32. ___ Heights (neighborhood bordering Adams Morgan)

35. 1987 Spielberg epic starring 13-year-old Christian Bale

38. Field for CNBC fans

39. Mediterranean fruits

41. Agitate

42. ___-dairy creamer

43. Hint of color

44. Capital west of Lagos

46. ___ passages

50. Comedy in which Robert Downey Jr. says, “I don’t read the script; the script reads me.”

53. In an implied way

55. Beginning

56. Did a bartender’s task

58. Hulu comedy starring Aidy Bryant

59. In need of practice

63. Display from a computer

65. Stretch the truth and then some

66. With 70-across, 1964 rom-com starring Audrey Hepburn and William Holden

70. See 66-across

73. A, in Arles

74. Sends abroad

78. Like haunted houses

79. Talked like Cindy Brady

82. Dark beers

84. H.S. student’s test, casually

88. My Life on the Road author, 2015

90. Marilyn Monroe film that’s number one on AFI’s all-time list of funniest comedies

94. Patronize, as a pizzeria

95. Like ___ (masterfully)

97. Top-level group of celebs

98. Before, in old poems

99. Croatia’s capital

101. Highly skilled

102. Criticize pettily

103. 1974 comedy for which Madeline Kahn got an Oscar nomination

108. Weakens

110. Refrain syllables

111. Numbskull

112. Spanish word for the pawn in chess

113. In the past

114. “Never, never will ___” (Frank Loesser lyric)

116. What this puzzle’s theme entries are—from their titles, at least

122. Cardin of Md. or Carper of Del., e.g.

123. Bump on a tree

124. Danes in movies

125. Pacific kingdom

126. Number that precedes quattro

127. Creatures with sloping backs

128. Some seasonal mall employees

129. Admin

Down

1. Butter container

2. Subject of Lennon’s “Woman”

3. ___ Beta Kappa

4. Fill to capacity, as a car

5. Church point

6. Cosmo and GQ, e.g.

7. The Matterhorn, e.g.

8. Plus

9. Bird’s words

10. Vietnam’s capital

11. Noted real-estate magnate John Jacob ___

12. “Good evening,” in Evian

13. Home to the NBA’s Thunder

14. Sad, in Spain

15. Suspects something to be true

16. Fender-bender results

17. Prime minister from 1947 to 1964

18. Former CIA director Dulles

24. Like Icelanders and Finns

29. Day between mardi and jeudi

31. Fix

32. Slowly, to a pianist

33. Future oak

34. Bad behaviors

35. Mark indelibly

36. Congregated

37. Lacking carbonation

40. Small crawler

43. ___ Andronicus (Shakespeare tragedy)

44. For two musicians, as a violin piece

45. Michael of Molly’s Game

47. “Even so . . .”

48. Kate & ___ (1980s sitcom)

49. Lovett and Alzado, for two

51. Gilpin of Frasier

52. Bergen’s nat.

54. Moving about

57. ___ on (shower with attention)

60. Greta Garbo or Dag Hammarskjöld, e.g.

61. Texter’s “I appreciate that”

62. Casual affirmatives

64. Function

66. Sign of life

67. Feminist blogger Sarkeesian

68. Put back to zero

69. Acceptable

71. “Hush!”

72. Alternative to Irish Spring

75. Aussie hoppers

76. Rolaids rival

77. Sault ___ Marie, Michigan

80. ___ San Marco (famed area of Venice)

81. Involving

83. ___Gorton (he spent 18 years as a 122-across representing Washington state)

85. In the lead

86. Longtime manager of Jeter

87. The “Exorcist ___” (Georgetown landmark)

89. Helgenberger of China Beach

91. Martinique et Miquelon, e.g.

92. Napoleon Dynamite role

93. Hold in high regard

96. To boot

100. Chew over a period of time

101. Director of Gosford Park and Short Cuts

102. Military caravan

103. Very fun time

104. Drink that may be pale

105. In and of itself

106. Some golfers throw them

107. Labor figure

109. Underground growth

112. Part of POTUS

115. Part of a valedictorian’s address?

117. School near Harvard

118. The Obama ___ (2009–17)

119. ___ and outs (subtleties)

120. Driving force

121. Drain slowly