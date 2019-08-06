August 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Baseball-card company
6. Powder made from tea leaves
12. Not just one or the other
16. 23andMe material
19. Not at all cool
20. Hawaiian hellos
21. Gumbo ingredient
22. Fish that may be electric
23. 1993 film starring Wesley Snipes as a US Treasury agent
25. Mark Harmon show
26. Hart Trophy awarder
27. God with wings
28. Hotels have many
30. La Nausée novelist, 1938
32. ___ Heights (neighborhood bordering Adams Morgan)
35. 1987 Spielberg epic starring 13-year-old Christian Bale
38. Field for CNBC fans
39. Mediterranean fruits
41. Agitate
42. ___-dairy creamer
43. Hint of color
44. Capital west of Lagos
46. ___ passages
50. Comedy in which Robert Downey Jr. says, “I don’t read the script; the script reads me.”
53. In an implied way
55. Beginning
56. Did a bartender’s task
58. Hulu comedy starring Aidy Bryant
59. In need of practice
63. Display from a computer
65. Stretch the truth and then some
66. With 70-across, 1964 rom-com starring Audrey Hepburn and William Holden
70. See 66-across
73. A, in Arles
74. Sends abroad
78. Like haunted houses
79. Talked like Cindy Brady
82. Dark beers
84. H.S. student’s test, casually
88. My Life on the Road author, 2015
90. Marilyn Monroe film that’s number one on AFI’s all-time list of funniest comedies
94. Patronize, as a pizzeria
95. Like ___ (masterfully)
97. Top-level group of celebs
98. Before, in old poems
99. Croatia’s capital
101. Highly skilled
102. Criticize pettily
103. 1974 comedy for which Madeline Kahn got an Oscar nomination
108. Weakens
110. Refrain syllables
111. Numbskull
112. Spanish word for the pawn in chess
113. In the past
114. “Never, never will ___” (Frank Loesser lyric)
116. What this puzzle’s theme entries are—from their titles, at least
122. Cardin of Md. or Carper of Del., e.g.
123. Bump on a tree
124. Danes in movies
125. Pacific kingdom
126. Number that precedes quattro
127. Creatures with sloping backs
128. Some seasonal mall employees
129. Admin
Down
1. Butter container
2. Subject of Lennon’s “Woman”
3. ___ Beta Kappa
4. Fill to capacity, as a car
5. Church point
6. Cosmo and GQ, e.g.
7. The Matterhorn, e.g.
8. Plus
9. Bird’s words
10. Vietnam’s capital
11. Noted real-estate magnate John Jacob ___
12. “Good evening,” in Evian
13. Home to the NBA’s Thunder
14. Sad, in Spain
15. Suspects something to be true
16. Fender-bender results
17. Prime minister from 1947 to 1964
18. Former CIA director Dulles
24. Like Icelanders and Finns
29. Day between mardi and jeudi
31. Fix
32. Slowly, to a pianist
33. Future oak
34. Bad behaviors
35. Mark indelibly
36. Congregated
37. Lacking carbonation
40. Small crawler
43. ___ Andronicus (Shakespeare tragedy)
44. For two musicians, as a violin piece
45. Michael of Molly’s Game
47. “Even so . . .”
48. Kate & ___ (1980s sitcom)
49. Lovett and Alzado, for two
51. Gilpin of Frasier
52. Bergen’s nat.
54. Moving about
57. ___ on (shower with attention)
60. Greta Garbo or Dag Hammarskjöld, e.g.
61. Texter’s “I appreciate that”
62. Casual affirmatives
64. Function
66. Sign of life
67. Feminist blogger Sarkeesian
68. Put back to zero
69. Acceptable
71. “Hush!”
72. Alternative to Irish Spring
75. Aussie hoppers
76. Rolaids rival
77. Sault ___ Marie, Michigan
80. ___ San Marco (famed area of Venice)
81. Involving
83. ___Gorton (he spent 18 years as a 122-across representing Washington state)
85. In the lead
86. Longtime manager of Jeter
87. The “Exorcist ___” (Georgetown landmark)
89. Helgenberger of China Beach
91. Martinique et Miquelon, e.g.
92. Napoleon Dynamite role
93. Hold in high regard
96. To boot
100. Chew over a period of time
101. Director of Gosford Park and Short Cuts
102. Military caravan
103. Very fun time
104. Drink that may be pale
105. In and of itself
106. Some golfers throw them
107. Labor figure
109. Underground growth
112. Part of POTUS
115. Part of a valedictorian’s address?
117. School near Harvard
118. The Obama ___ (2009–17)
119. ___ and outs (subtleties)
120. Driving force
121. Drain slowly