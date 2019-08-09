7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Channel your inner Child on Friday at noon when the National Museum of American History hosts a free cooking demonstration featuring some of the Julia Child’s favorites, like French onion soup and crêpes suzette. Then, walk off the extra calories by browsing the museum’s exhibit on Child’s Cambridge, Massachusetts kitchen. Registration is available here.

Stop by Sticky Rice on Friday , when the Japanese joint hosts the third iteration of its plant-based sushi menu from 6 to 10 PM. Berries, veggies and other produce join sushi rice and seaweed. Make a $10 reservation deposit here.

Join Gravitas chef Matt Baker for a Saturday morning cooking class focusing on his favorite summer ingredients. Don’t worry, there’ll be consumption, too. The demonstration is paired with a three-course lunch, featuring scallops and salmon—with a peach-and-blueberry crostata for dessert. Wine is also included. Tickets are available for $98.

Earn your brunch on Saturday morning at the Graham Rooftop, where 305 Fitness is hosting a free cardio class from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. A $30 brunch immediately follows, featuring artisanal breads and spreads—and mimosas. Additional drinks are also available for purchase.

Nats Park is swapping out hotdogs for all things vegan on Sunday from 11 to 5 PM with DC VegFest, a 120-vendor festival celebrating vegan eats. Purveyors like Amsterdam Falafelshop, Brewing Good Coffee, and Bakeshop DC are slated to appear. Speakers include Washington Post food editor Joe Yonan and By Any Greens Necessary author Tracye McQuirter. Entry is free.

Channel Spain on Sunday afternoon with La Tasca’s paella-making class from noon to 3 PM. A ticket buys entry to a course that includes paella history and cooking instruction, with a tapas buffet and complimentary sangria along the way. The experience also includes, of course, eating the paella.

Coffee isn’t just a beverage; it’s a lifestyle. With Urbanspace Tysons‘ coffee-scented candle course on Monday at 7 PM, incorporate java into your interior design choices, using grounds donated from Stomping Ground. Reward your hard work with $6 cans of prosecco and tap-poured rosé.