A Taqueria Is Opening on U Street With a Tequila Library and Late-Night Taco Window

Rebel Taco Cantina takes over the former Prospect space.
Rebel Taco Cantina opens on U Street this fall. Photograph courtesy of Rebel Taco

When a 4 AM barbacoa craving hits, Rebel Taco Cantina will be your new stop on U Street. Owner Mike Bramson is transforming his former two-story sports bar The Prospect into a full-service taqueria. Currently, there’s a fast-casual Rebel Taco stall in Philadelphia’s Bourse food hall and a taco truck version is parked at Bramson’s massive new Arlington beer garden, The Lot. Look for an early fall opening.

True to its name, Rebel isn’t a traditional Mexican spot. The menu boasts corn and flour tortillas filled with cornflake-battered shrimp, fried avocado, or Buffalo-style chicken (there are also more classic versions like barbacoa and crispy fish). The cantina will serve an expanded menu with some non-taco items alongside a tequila and margarita list. Agave aficionados can snag one of the eight-odd seats in the “tequila library” where specialty flights will be poured. For quick-grab service, a takeout window will operate until 4 AM on weekends.

Bramson co-founded the Social Restaurant Group (La Vie, Provision 14,) but Rebel Taco and The Lot are ventures with wife Christal Bramson and designer Michael Juliano (Juliano Design Build). U Street isn’t their last stop. The trio has secured a smaller Rebel Taco location in Mount Vernon Triangle at Fifth and K streets, Northwest, which is slated to open late spring or summer.

Rebel Taco Cantina. 1214 U St., NW.

