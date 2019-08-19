Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 19-25

Monday

Join the November Project at Meridian Hill Park this morning to run hill sprints interspersed with exercises like squats, dips, and push-ups. The workout kicks off at 6:30 AM and lasts 30 minutes.

Meet at the Joan of Arc Memorial; 16th Street NW between Crescent Place NW and Belmont Street NW

Wednesday

Get a (free!) Barre3 workout outdoors today at Canal Park. The hour-long class begins at 7 PM, and you’ll need water and a mat.

200 M St. SE

Thursday

Can’t get enough Barre3? They’ll host another free outdoor workout tonight at Meridian Hill Park. The class is an hour long and starts at 6:30 PM.

2400 15th St. NW

Saturday

Get a side of Shakespeare with a free yoga class this morning. You’ll go through a vinyasa flow in the Folger Shakespeare Library’s Great Hall while some Shakespearean sonnets are read aloud. The class if 50 minutes and kicks off at 9 AM. Pre-registration is required, and it’s first-come, first-served, with only 20 spots available—so sign up soon!

201 E Capitol St. SE

Sunday

Take your yoga mat outside for a guided flow in Meridian Hill Park. Class starts at 5 PM, and you’ll meet in the shady area by the corner of 16th and Euclid Streets.

16th and Euclid Streets NW

Join the conversation!