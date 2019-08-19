Space of the Week: A Tiny Upper Northwest Kitchen with Tons of Style

This week’s space: A cramped upper Northwest kitchen gets a modern makeover.

The designer: Julia Walter, managing director of Boffi Georgetown.

Who lives in the home: A young family.

Scope of the project: Kitchen renovation. (The backyard was also redesigned to optimize the views from the kitchen to the outdoors.)

The problem: The old kitchen had dated cabinets, and wasn’t functional. The clients wanted a clean, modern look that maximized storage space, and complemented the rest of their house.

What Walter did: “It was a complete gut renovation” without changing the footprint of the kitchen, says Walter. Though it’s the same size, the kitchen looks more open, thanks to minimalist cabinetry, floating shelves (in place of more cabinets), and hidden appliances. Accent pieces like a bronze faucet, bright yellow Bertazzoni range, and a black steel window and door create some contrast.

Her biggest challenge: Creating more functionality and storage while reducing the number of actual cabinets.

Her favorite part: “My favorite aspects are the simplicity of the kitchen and how it corresponds with the character of the subway tile and black steel window and door.”

